Pastor’s corner: Five ways to reduce stress for our spiritual upkeep

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” -Philippians 4:4-7.
Although unfortunate and unwelcome, stresses are a fact of human existence. Whatever their source, they can affect our health negatively — even permanently. In these stressful times, let’s consider five different ways the Apostle Paul revealed how we can manage the inevitable stresses of daily living more effectively.
First, we need to rejoice. “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice” (verse 4). What brings you joy? Whatever it is, we must find the time, make the time and take the time to do it on a regular basis. We need to achieve the proper balance between work, play and rest in order to function at our best and highest capabilities. It is not a sin to have fun — as long as what brings us joy is ethical, legal and moral, and does not harm ourselves or others.
Second, we need to renew. “Let your gentleness be known to everyone” (verse 5). Daily meditation and prayer are great ways to renew our spirits. When we don’t, we become spiritually bitter and brittle — and we hinder our relationship with God and hurt our relationships with others. Starting and ending the day with a Bible reading, devotional meditation and prayer can be a helpful source of spiritual support. Another technique that is helpful is deep and intentional breathing. While lying or sitting still, we place one hand on our stomachs and the other hand over our hearts. We inhale slowly until we feel our stomachs rise. We then hold our breath for a moment. We then exhale slowly, feeling our stomachs fall. Even doing this a few times in our hurriedness can renew us enough to get us through the rest of those stressful days.
Third, we need to reframe. “The Lord is near” (verse 5). We need to evaluate and be mindful regarding what triggers stress for us. There are almost as many different kinds of triggers as there are different kinds of people. There are three primary sources of stress: family relationships, interpersonal relationships and daily responsibilities. Difficulties with spouses and significant others cause stress. Difficulties with children and grandchildren cause stress. Difficulties with friends, neighbors and even complete strangers cause stress. We deny ourselves much happiness — and create unnecessary stress — when we always insist we are right and, therefore, things must be done our way. However, we are not God; we are fallible, imperfect and mortal human beings. By reframing our thinking and putting God’s will first, we will reduce the amount of stress we experience.
Fourth, we need to request. “Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God” (verse 6). In our culture and society, which prizes independence and self-sufficiency, we often feel embarrassed or humiliated if we can’t handle challenges, difficulties or problems all by ourselves. However, the plain truth of the matter is that everyone needs support many times in the course of their lives. We must be willing to ask for help when we need it. God lovingly invites us to seek divine help. Family members, friends, fellow church members, coworkers and others whom we trust can be sources of support. In some cases, consultations with psychiatrists, or counseling with psychotherapists, may be necessary.
Finally, we need to rest. “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (verse 7). All of us already know what is required for optimal physical and psychological health: eat healthy, well-balanced meals; get adequate rest and sleep; and exercise regularly. But spiritual rest is critical as well. And spiritual rest is made possible only by accepting the great truth that there is only one God, that we are not that one God and that we are going to have to trust that one true God, no matter what our circumstances.
Dr. Allan Gates, the long-time director of inpatient and outpatient programs at Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital in Tulsa, lost his first wife, Cheryl, only 30 days after she developed adult respiratory distress syndrome. Years later, in a book he wrote about his experience, he observed: “God’s unfailing love for us is an objective fact affirmed over and over in the Scriptures. It is true whether we believe it or not. Our doubts do not destroy God’s love, nor does our faith create it. It originates in the very nature of God, who is love, and it flows to us through our union with His beloved Son.”
At the end of the day, and at the end of our lives, it is this faith — and the hope that follows it — that can sustain us through whatever challenges and difficulties we experience in this magical and wonderful experience called life.