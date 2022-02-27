Pastor’s corner: Five ways to reduce stress for our spiritual upkeep

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” -Philippians 4:4-7.

Although unfortunate and unwelcome, stresses are a fact of human existence. Whatever their source, they can affect our health negatively — even permanently. In these stressful times, let’s consider five different ways the Apostle Paul revealed how we can manage the inevitable stresses of daily living more effectively.

First, we need to rejoice. “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice” (verse 4). What brings you joy? Whatever it is, we must find the time, make the time and take the time to do it on a regular basis. We need to achieve the proper balance between work, play and rest in order to function at our best and highest capabilities. It is not a sin to have fun — as long as what brings us joy is ethical, legal and moral, and does not harm ourselves or others.