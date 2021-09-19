Pastor’s Corner: Finding hope in a storm-filled life

My grandfather knew what it meant to live in challenging times. He understood the grit and relentless determination required to valiantly stand in the face of difficulty. He weathered these storms with joy because of the hope that was in him. In the face of every adversity, he experienced the faithfulness of God.

Like my grandfather, my father faced the struggles of his generation. With every story he told, what shines through was his unwavering confidence that God is with us. God is for us. And God’s desire for us is something good, something eternal. That confidence is contagious. I know because I caught it. I hope my kids and grandkids catch it too.

The politics and problems of our generation may lead us to believe our times are worse than the “good ol’ days”. I have friends in the hospital right now struggling to take their next breath. Yet the glory of any generation isn’t found in the comforts they keep, but in the conflicts they overcome.