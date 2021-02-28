Pastor’s Corner: ‘Faith in’ God vs. ‘faith for’ God’s provisions

Everyone operates in faith. Whether you consider yourself to be a saint or a sinner (or somewhere in between), you are operating in faith. Faith is often associated with God, but it also exists in our everyday lives. You have faith that you will receive a paycheck on payday when you go to work. This situation can be described as “faith in.”
Another area of faith can be referred to as “faith for.” In this case, you believe you will receive something you don’t currently have. At work, you may have faith for a promotion or raise if you are a reliable and knowledgeable employee. People may lose that when they don’t receive a raise or promotion they feel they have earned.
In our relationship with God, we practice “faith in” and “faith for” a lot. Many of our prayers are of petition. We need something, so we pray asking God for what we need. In other words, we pray a “faith for” prayer. While these prayers are appropriate, I want to ask you about your “faith in” prayers.
God is faithful. The Bible says to let every man be a liar but let God’s word be true. God cannot lie. We believe in his desire and ability to “work all things together for our good,” even when it appears our “faith for” prayers are not being answered.
As you can see, “faith in” prayers mean you trust God. Jesus trusted Father God when he said, “Not my will but your will be done.” Jesus also prayed the “faith for” prayer, “If it be your will, let this pass from me.” Jesus was willing to trust God whether God answered his “faith for” prayer or not.
Is it possible you have never prayed a “faith in” prayer? I would like to share one now: “God, I trust you. Come what may, I have faith in you to do what is best for me and my family. I have faith in you to keep every word you have spoken. I will continue to believe, even if my ‘faith for’ prayers don’t seem to be answered.”