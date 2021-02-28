Pastor’s Corner: ‘Faith in’ God vs. ‘faith for’ God’s provisions

Everyone operates in faith. Whether you consider yourself to be a saint or a sinner (or somewhere in between), you are operating in faith. Faith is often associated with God, but it also exists in our everyday lives. You have faith that you will receive a paycheck on payday when you go to work. This situation can be described as “faith in.”

Another area of faith can be referred to as “faith for.” In this case, you believe you will receive something you don’t currently have. At work, you may have faith for a promotion or raise if you are a reliable and knowledgeable employee. People may lose that when they don’t receive a raise or promotion they feel they have earned.

In our relationship with God, we practice “faith in” and “faith for” a lot. Many of our prayers are of petition. We need something, so we pray asking God for what we need. In other words, we pray a “faith for” prayer. While these prayers are appropriate, I want to ask you about your “faith in” prayers.

God is faithful. The Bible says to let every man be a liar but let God’s word be true. God cannot lie. We believe in his desire and ability to “work all things together for our good,” even when it appears our “faith for” prayers are not being answered.