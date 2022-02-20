Pastor’s corner: Embracing a ‘Father-centered’ life

About a year-and-a-half ago, my wife and I became grandparents. When little Ida arrived, we had no idea of the joy she would give us. Grandparenting is, well, grand. It’s so much better and easier than parenting because your enjoyment factor is high and the primary responsibility factor is lower. Due to the extensive family tree, we struggled to come up with our official grandparent names that would be unique and easy for Ida. We landed on “Lala” for Laurie, and my name is just “G.”
G loves Ida. Do not ask me if I have any pictures of Ida. I can swipe through pics on my phone for hours until your eyes glaze over. In addition to all of the accolades I could ramble on about my granddaughter (such as how smart, cute, happy, agile and funny she is), there’s one trait about her that is unmistakable: Ida is a “daddy’s girl.” She is absolutely enamored with her dad, Justin.
If Ida is up when daddy is leaving for work, she cries at the backdoor as he pulls out of the garage and leaves. When daddy comes home, she smiles, claps and stomps her feet. She wants him to hold her hand, read her a book, drag her on a sled, push her in her stroller or take her for a walk in her baby carrier. He literally has a hard time going to the bathroom without her pouting that she’s not included. Ida has a strong desire to be with her daddy no matter what he’s doing. She wants him to be the first face she sees in the morning and the last one at night.
Jesus was once asked, “Who is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven?” His answer: “And calling to him a child, he put him in the midst of them and said, ‘Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of God’” (Matthew 18:1-3). We adults can learn much about kingdom entrance and kingdom living by looking to our children and grandchildren. Better yet, we need to become like them.
When I look at Ida’s relationship with her father, I ask myself the questions: Do I have the same kind of relationship with my heavenly Father? Am I desirous to spend time with Him every moment of every day? Does His presence bring me joy? Am I captivated with Him? Am I satisfied with just being with Him regardless of whatever activity we’re engaged in?
Honestly and sadly, I am not. I need to become more like a child. Whatever influence Lala and G may have on Ida, one thing is for sure, she is teaching us much about what it means to be a child in love with the Father.
Not all of us may have had loving fathers growing up, so our idea of a child-like love for the heavenly Father may be jaded or painful. Know this: God the Father loves you more than you can possible imagine. He carries your picture around on His phone and brags about you to the angels.