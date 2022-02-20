Pastor’s corner: Embracing a ‘Father-centered’ life

About a year-and-a-half ago, my wife and I became grandparents. When little Ida arrived, we had no idea of the joy she would give us. Grandparenting is, well, grand. It’s so much better and easier than parenting because your enjoyment factor is high and the primary responsibility factor is lower. Due to the extensive family tree, we struggled to come up with our official grandparent names that would be unique and easy for Ida. We landed on “Lala” for Laurie, and my name is just “G.”

G loves Ida. Do not ask me if I have any pictures of Ida. I can swipe through pics on my phone for hours until your eyes glaze over. In addition to all of the accolades I could ramble on about my granddaughter (such as how smart, cute, happy, agile and funny she is), there’s one trait about her that is unmistakable: Ida is a “daddy’s girl.” She is absolutely enamored with her dad, Justin.