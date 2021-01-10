Pastor’s corner: Electing to take responsibility for our actions

The events of the last week hang heavy on my heart. The attack on our nation’s Capitol is an egregious affront to the nature of our republic. Those responsible must face the consequences of their actions.

Beyond the grand stage of national politics, the question of personal responsibility is important. How you take responsibility influences the future of our nation. Certainly, the way each individual votes, campaigns and supports any candidate or issue matters. But the strength of our nation isn’t found in our laws or elected officials. It is an unwavering commitment to take responsibility for ourselves and one another. In this government of, by and for the people — in every relationship you have — will you take responsibility or will you settle for assigning blame?

Blame is easy. She did this because he did that. Someone pushed. You pushed back. They got away with it. Now you feel justified to treat them even worse. History may explain how we got here, but blame is the excuse we use to indulge the worst parts of our nature. If the spirit of our time reveals anything, it’s that finding fault is our favorite form of outrage.