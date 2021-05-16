Pastor’s Corner: Directions for your dreams

“Prepare your work outside, get everything ready for you in the field; and after that build your house” -Proverbs 24:27
When we accept the great truth that God has blessed us with the innate potential to achieve happiness and success, we must develop specific goals to accomplish that happiness and success. Goals are critically important because they give us a direction — a proverbial road map — to the fulfillment of our dreams. As the author of “Alice in Wonderland,” Lewis Carroll, humorously pointed out: “If you don’t know where you are going, any road will get you there.” Goals prevent us from wandering aimlessly and engaging in wasteful activities that do not propel us toward happiness and success.
What is a goal? Simply put, a goal is an organized plan — nothing more, nothing less. A goal is a target for which we shoot, moving from the general (“My goal is to become more skilled in my field”) to the more specific (“I will become more skilled in my field by learning a new software program”). A goal tells us what we want to achieve, and how we will know we have achieved it. It gives us direction and provides a purpose for our activities. Without a goal, we are like a ship without a rudder. We don’t know where we are going, or for what we are working. Once established, goals exert an almost magnetic pull upon us, keeping us from veering off the road to happiness and success.
We must not mistake goals for daydreams or wishes. Daydreams are mere fantasies requiring no action on the part of the daydreamer. Wishes are to say, “Wouldn’t it be nice if…” but involve nothing more. In contrast, goals are dreams for which we take action to make reality. Goals are clearly defined plans that can be carried out. Goals are not intended to simply be tantalizing fantasies; they are realistic expectations that we intend, with God’s help, to accomplish.
Unquestionably, one of the greatest achievements in human history was the success of the U.S. moon landing project. Human beings visiting the moon had been the stuff of fantasy and science fiction literature for many years, but few indeed thought it actually ever could be accomplished in reality. Yet the moon landing demonstrates the power of goals. President John F. Kennedy had the desire for the moon landing. In turn, he empowered astronauts and scientists with the needed resources to develop the potential to land on the moon. Clear, step-by-step goals were established, and then consistently and faithfully carried out. We all know the rest of the story: On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong stepped outside the Apollo 11 lunar capsule and famously announced, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” Indeed, it was!
All genuinely happy and sincerely successful people act upon their dreams. They are not content to sit still and entertain fantasies and wishes. The same is true for all of us. Before we can reach the happiness and success we desire, we must establish our individual, personal goals. They are absolutely essential if we are to have any hope of ultimate achievement. We must know what we are doing, we must know how we are going to do it and we must have a plan to do it.
In our high school and college English classes, how did our teachers instruct us to begin an assignment to write an essay or paper? We were taught to make an outline. Why? If we begin writing without planning ahead, our essay or paper will be a mass of confusion and a mess of rambling. We will never make a point or arrive at a conclusion. Without goals, our lives will end the same way. We may have more innate ability or talent than anyone else. We may have more formal education or training than anyone else. We may have more experience than anyone else. However, without goals, none of these things will move us forward toward happiness and success. The establishment of goals is a necessary and required step!
Let us pray: O God, you have inspired my desire for authentic happiness and true success. Guide me in creating detailed plans for reaching them. I know I can reach these goals — if I am willing to follow your plan and purpose for my life. In Jesus’ name. Amen.