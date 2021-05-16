Pastor’s Corner: Directions for your dreams

We must not mistake goals for daydreams or wishes. Daydreams are mere fantasies requiring no action on the part of the daydreamer. Wishes are to say, “Wouldn’t it be nice if…” but involve nothing more. In contrast, goals are dreams for which we take action to make reality. Goals are clearly defined plans that can be carried out. Goals are not intended to simply be tantalizing fantasies; they are realistic expectations that we intend, with God’s help, to accomplish.

Unquestionably, one of the greatest achievements in human history was the success of the U.S. moon landing project. Human beings visiting the moon had been the stuff of fantasy and science fiction literature for many years, but few indeed thought it actually ever could be accomplished in reality. Yet the moon landing demonstrates the power of goals. President John F. Kennedy had the desire for the moon landing. In turn, he empowered astronauts and scientists with the needed resources to develop the potential to land on the moon. Clear, step-by-step goals were established, and then consistently and faithfully carried out. We all know the rest of the story: On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong stepped outside the Apollo 11 lunar capsule and famously announced, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” Indeed, it was!