Pastor’s Corner: Choose to be a person of prayer and not worry

In that single sentence, we are given the powerful antidote to the anxiety that so often intrudes our hearts and invades our minds. In prayer, we first thank God for all He has done for us in the past. In so doing, we are reminded of God’s faithful love and steadfast provision for us. We then share with Him all of our desires, needs and wants, knowing He will grant anything and everything good that is consistent with the divine plans and purposes for our lives.

The result, according to the Bible? “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” No matter what challenges, difficulties or obstacles we may face, we will be confident that God is protecting us from all harm and will provide for all of our needs.

My friends, God’s desire is for you and me to be happy and whole — to experience the flourishing and prosperity for which we have been created. God loves us; He doesn’t hate us. God is for us, not against us. God wants you and I to become everything we have been created and called to be. And we have not been created or called by God to be caught in the vice-like grip of never-ending anxiety and worry!

Let us pray: O God, may my faith in you exceed the size of my fears about the future! May my trust in you be strong enough to overcome the inevitable uncertainties of daily living. Because of your love, I am safe and secure — and can embrace and enjoy my life! In Jesus’ name. Amen.