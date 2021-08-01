Pastor’s Corner: Choose to be a person of prayer and not worry

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again, I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” -Philippians 4:4-7.
Every morning before she left for school, a little girl and her mother would pray together. After praying one day, the girl observed the obvious anxiety and worry on her mother’s face. “Mommy, you and I just prayed, thanking God for everything we have, and telling God everything we need,” she said, sweetly. “You always told me that if we pray, we don’t have to worry.” That little girl understood a powerful truth: Prayer and worry are incompatible.
It seems that much of our contemporary culture conspires to rob us of the contentment, happiness, joy, peace and well-being that God desires for us. Everywhere we turn, we are bombarded and pounded by the bad and the sad — in art, in books, on the internet, in movies, in music and on television. It’s challenging to be hopeful, optimistic and positive thinkers in such a relentlessly negative environment.
However, as the little girl reminded her mother, if we choose to be people of prayer, we need not worry. If we choose to be people of worry, we might as well not pray. That’s why we read in Philippians, “Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”
In that single sentence, we are given the powerful antidote to the anxiety that so often intrudes our hearts and invades our minds. In prayer, we first thank God for all He has done for us in the past. In so doing, we are reminded of God’s faithful love and steadfast provision for us. We then share with Him all of our desires, needs and wants, knowing He will grant anything and everything good that is consistent with the divine plans and purposes for our lives.
The result, according to the Bible? “And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” No matter what challenges, difficulties or obstacles we may face, we will be confident that God is protecting us from all harm and will provide for all of our needs.
My friends, God’s desire is for you and me to be happy and whole — to experience the flourishing and prosperity for which we have been created. God loves us; He doesn’t hate us. God is for us, not against us. God wants you and I to become everything we have been created and called to be. And we have not been created or called by God to be caught in the vice-like grip of never-ending anxiety and worry!
Let us pray: O God, may my faith in you exceed the size of my fears about the future! May my trust in you be strong enough to overcome the inevitable uncertainties of daily living. Because of your love, I am safe and secure — and can embrace and enjoy my life! In Jesus’ name. Amen.