Pastor’s corner: Breaking down racial divides

The first national celebration of Memorial Day took place on May 30, 1868. Just after the Civil War, our country consecrated a time to recognize our honored dead — soldiers, who gave their last full measure of devotion to secure freedom for all people.
On this Memorial Day, we reflect on another tragic event: the centennial anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. The Greenwood area of Tulsa was once so prosperous that leaders like Booker T. Washington called it Black Wall Street. By 1920, more than 11,000 African Americans built a self-sustaining economic district filled with a variety of professionals.
In 1921, racial tensions led to the burning of Greenwood and the loss of countless lives. It is a devastating part of our history that continues to impact our city. This week, the eyes of the world turn to Tulsa. They want to know: How have things changed? Is there hope for tomorrow?
Racism is a complicated and delicate issue. The word alone provokes extreme reactions. May I ask a favor? For the rest of this article, set aside your preconceived notions. Put the current cultural narrative on hold and take time to consider another idea.
The root of racism is deeper than the color of your skin or the place of your birth. It is neither systemic nor endemic. Racism is the most cosmetic form of selfishness. It’s one person choosing to slight another because of surface conditions. It is the knee-jerk reaction of an identity broken by sin — yes, your identity.
Scripture teaches that humanity is made in the image of God. This means your identity is a gift from God. Your identity gives you a purpose from God. Every person you’ll ever meet is a reflection of the image of God. Yet, sin mars that image and we have not recovered.
In your broken identity, you can’t see your inestimable value and ignore the significance of others. In one direction, you find people who have more than you; the envy of selfishness makes you feel inferior. In the other direction, you find people who have less than you; the pride of selfishness makes you feel superior. Neither is true. It is an identity crisis that affects us all.
Because you overvalue or undervalue your own worth, you are tempted to treat people as objects to use or obstacles to overcome. Self-preservation, self-care, self-focus — self-ish — becomes our default position. But there’s hope. You don’t have to see yourself like that anymore. When you see you the way God sees you, it changes everything.
The value of anything is measured by the price someone is willing to pay. For you, God paid an extravagant price. His one and only Son gave His life to remove the sin that breaks your identity. Because He sacrificed His life for you, your relationship with God can be restored. And it’s better than that. You are uniquely created by God to be an instrument of His grace.
Racism is personal. Like the soldiers whose lives we celebrate on Memorial Day, let us be the people who give others a reason to give thanks. Our world will change when you see you — and others — the way God sees you and them.