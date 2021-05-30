Pastor’s corner: Breaking down racial divides

Scripture teaches that humanity is made in the image of God. This means your identity is a gift from God. Your identity gives you a purpose from God. Every person you’ll ever meet is a reflection of the image of God. Yet, sin mars that image and we have not recovered.

In your broken identity, you can’t see your inestimable value and ignore the significance of others. In one direction, you find people who have more than you; the envy of selfishness makes you feel inferior. In the other direction, you find people who have less than you; the pride of selfishness makes you feel superior. Neither is true. It is an identity crisis that affects us all.

Because you overvalue or undervalue your own worth, you are tempted to treat people as objects to use or obstacles to overcome. Self-preservation, self-care, self-focus — self-ish — becomes our default position. But there’s hope. You don’t have to see yourself like that anymore. When you see you the way God sees you, it changes everything.

The value of anything is measured by the price someone is willing to pay. For you, God paid an extravagant price. His one and only Son gave His life to remove the sin that breaks your identity. Because He sacrificed His life for you, your relationship with God can be restored. And it’s better than that. You are uniquely created by God to be an instrument of His grace.

Racism is personal. Like the soldiers whose lives we celebrate on Memorial Day, let us be the people who give others a reason to give thanks. Our world will change when you see you — and others — the way God sees you and them.