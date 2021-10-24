Pastor’s Corner: Become a gifted listener for others

Almost the entirety of my professional life has been dedicated to communication — both with groups and individuals. As a pastor, I have preached hundreds of sermons and taught even more Bible study and Sunday school lessons. As a professor, I have lectured to undergraduate and graduate students in colleges, seminaries and universities. As a speaker, I have spoken to small gatherings as well as large groups of hundreds and even thousands of people.
When we hear or read the word, “communication,” that is usually how we think about it —ourselves doing the talking and others doing the listening. But we know from personal experience that the vast majority of communication is two-way — ourselves participating in a conversation with others.
When we choose to truly listen to others, we are giving them a precious gift: the gift of being heard. Actively and reflectively listening is to focus not merely on the words being spoken, but the reality behind the words. For those of us in the helping professions, this is critically important; indeed, it’s part of the understood, yet unwritten, job description. It requires us to fully engage our hearts, our minds and our souls in hearing the true message.
While this is true for helping professionals, it’s also important for everyone to practice in their own communication. After all, what human being doesn’t want to be heard — authentically and genuinely heard? In the Epistle of James, all of us are admonished to “be quick to listen” and “slow to speak.” How can we actively and reflectively listen when we choose to check our telephone every few moments while other people are speaking to us? If we are honest with God, and honest with ourselves, that is not an example of the Golden Rule — treating others as we ourselves wish to be treated.
It often is said that 90% of life is just showing up. That is a popular refrain, but it’s not true. Just showing up is not enough to establish and maintain the kind of deep and meaningful relationships that God desires for us to enjoy with our spouses, children, grandchildren, neighbors, friends, colleagues and others. You know when others are pretending to care. You know when others are not really interested. You know when others are trying to “fake it” until they “make it.” And so, others know it when we choose to treat them in the same way.
Paradoxically, what most human beings claim to want — serious and sincere relationships with others — requires them to open their hearts, minds and souls in a mutual and reciprocal exchange. As Albert Schweitzer wisely observed, “Sometimes our light goes out, but is blown again into instant flame by an encounter with another human being.”
While not true in every case, those who complain that they have few or no sincere friendships often are so focused on their own needs and wants that they are not sincere friends to anyone else. The key to human connection is communication — and the key to human communication is to really and truly listen!
“You must understand this, my beloved: Let everyone be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger; for your anger does not produce God’s righteousness. Therefore, rid yourselves of all sordidness and rank growth of wickedness, and welcome with meekness the implanted word that has the power to save your souls. But be doers of the word, and not merely hearers who deceive themselves. For if any are hearers of the word and not doers, they are like those who look at themselves in a mirror; for they look at themselves and, on going away, immediately forget what they were like. But those who look into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and persevere, being not hearers who forget but doers who act — they will be blessed in their doing. If any think they are religious, and do not bridle their tongues but deceive their hearts, their religion is worthless” -James 1:19-26.
Let us pray: Oh God, may we have eyes to see, ears to hear and sensitive hearts to understand what truly is being communicated in the words of others. Empower us to bless them with the affirmation, encouragement and support they need to become all that you have created and called them to be. May we be their genuine friends. In Jesus’ name. Amen.