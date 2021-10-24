Pastor’s Corner: Become a gifted listener for others

It often is said that 90% of life is just showing up. That is a popular refrain, but it’s not true. Just showing up is not enough to establish and maintain the kind of deep and meaningful relationships that God desires for us to enjoy with our spouses, children, grandchildren, neighbors, friends, colleagues and others. You know when others are pretending to care. You know when others are not really interested. You know when others are trying to “fake it” until they “make it.” And so, others know it when we choose to treat them in the same way.

Paradoxically, what most human beings claim to want — serious and sincere relationships with others — requires them to open their hearts, minds and souls in a mutual and reciprocal exchange. As Albert Schweitzer wisely observed, “Sometimes our light goes out, but is blown again into instant flame by an encounter with another human being.”

While not true in every case, those who complain that they have few or no sincere friendships often are so focused on their own needs and wants that they are not sincere friends to anyone else. The key to human connection is communication — and the key to human communication is to really and truly listen!