Pastor’s Corner: Anxious? Worried? The ‘God Box’ can help

“Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, so that he may exalt you in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you” -1 Peter 5:6-7.
In a telephone conversation with a high school friend, I was introduced to “The God Box.” Maybe you already have heard of it. Or perhaps for you, like me, it’s new and unfamiliar. The concept, however, is quite simple and straightforward.
“The God Box” is any small box — made of paper, metal or wood — that has an opening or slot on the top. When you are anxious, concerned, frustrated, upset or worried, you write down whatever is troubling you and then insert it into The God Box.
In this way, you are literally and physically doing what we are admonished in 1 Peter 5: “Cast all your anxiety on him, because he cares for you.” In a ritualistic, tangible way, you are giving to God any problems you are facing, thereby releasing yourself from endlessly fretting, obsessing or ruminating over it.
For example, you may be concerned about how you will be able to pay an unexpected automobile repair bill. You then write “Car Repair Expense” on the sheet of paper. You may want to include the date of your request, as well as an appropriate scripture like, “My God will fully satisfy every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19). This demonstrates confident expectation in God’s faithfulness to the divine promises.
Since I began using The God Box personally, I have found that my efforts to truly release all of my needs to God have been enriched. This simple, physical act produces a feeling of concreteness — that I literally have turned it over to God, not only in thought and word, but in deed as well. Whenever concern regarding the matter arises again, I remind myself that I need not be troubled by it, because that matter is in The God Box, and the outcome now is in God’s hands. I can trust that everything I truly need will be provided according to the divine promises — with perfect ease, effortlessness and timing.
While you can find elaborate and expensive versions of The God Box available for purchase online, you need not invest in anything fancy or lavish unless you wish to do so. Any box can serve for you. I have seen them made from cereal boxes, cigar boxes, jewelry boxes, oatmeal containers, shoe boxes and more. You only are limited by your imagination. I especially liked The God Box I saw made from a coffee can labeled, “My God Can!”
The God Box not only provides peace of mind in the present, but it also provides reminders of blessings from the past. When I empty out the papers in The God Box, my faith is renewed and strengthened as I recall how each and every request was answered by God in remarkable ways. By dating each request, I can marvel at the divine timing of each answer as well.
Perhaps The God Box would be a helpful addition to your personal toolbox of spiritual resources.