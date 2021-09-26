Pastor’s Corner: Anxious? Worried? The ‘God Box’ can help

Since I began using The God Box personally, I have found that my efforts to truly release all of my needs to God have been enriched. This simple, physical act produces a feeling of concreteness — that I literally have turned it over to God, not only in thought and word, but in deed as well. Whenever concern regarding the matter arises again, I remind myself that I need not be troubled by it, because that matter is in The God Box, and the outcome now is in God’s hands. I can trust that everything I truly need will be provided according to the divine promises — with perfect ease, effortlessness and timing.

While you can find elaborate and expensive versions of The God Box available for purchase online, you need not invest in anything fancy or lavish unless you wish to do so. Any box can serve for you. I have seen them made from cereal boxes, cigar boxes, jewelry boxes, oatmeal containers, shoe boxes and more. You only are limited by your imagination. I especially liked The God Box I saw made from a coffee can labeled, “My God Can!”

The God Box not only provides peace of mind in the present, but it also provides reminders of blessings from the past. When I empty out the papers in The God Box, my faith is renewed and strengthened as I recall how each and every request was answered by God in remarkable ways. By dating each request, I can marvel at the divine timing of each answer as well.