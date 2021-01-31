Pastor’s Corner: Adopting agape love this Valentine’s Day

Although 2020 is gone, the coronavirus is still here. Are you ready for it to go away? Are you ready for some normalcy? I know I am. One thing I am ready for is a normal holiday. How long has it been since you celebrated one? Here is an alert! Valentine’s Day is under two weeks away. Maybe, just maybe, we can celebrate it in a normal way. You need to be ready.

When we celebrate Valentine’s Day, we celebrate love. What is love? Is it a noun or a verb? Is it a warm and fuzzy feeling? Is it an emotion? Is it an experience that leads to a broken heart? The word love appears in the Bible as charity. Charity appears nine times in I Corinthians 13, the love chapter of the Bible. It also contains 13 verses to help us understand love.

Charity is the Greek word agape. Agape is unconditional love and focuses more on giving than receiving. Agape love should be the motivation for all good, kind and supportive things we do. If it’s not, the love chapter says our activity is useless and empty.