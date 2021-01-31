Pastor’s Corner: Adopting agape love this Valentine’s Day

Although 2020 is gone, the coronavirus is still here. Are you ready for it to go away? Are you ready for some normalcy? I know I am. One thing I am ready for is a normal holiday. How long has it been since you celebrated one? Here is an alert! Valentine’s Day is under two weeks away. Maybe, just maybe, we can celebrate it in a normal way. You need to be ready.
When we celebrate Valentine’s Day, we celebrate love. What is love? Is it a noun or a verb? Is it a warm and fuzzy feeling? Is it an emotion? Is it an experience that leads to a broken heart? The word love appears in the Bible as charity. Charity appears nine times in I Corinthians 13, the love chapter of the Bible. It also contains 13 verses to help us understand love.
Charity is the Greek word agape. Agape is unconditional love and focuses more on giving than receiving. Agape love should be the motivation for all good, kind and supportive things we do. If it’s not, the love chapter says our activity is useless and empty.
First Corinthians tells us many things about what love is not. Love is not jealous. It does not brag on itself. It is not happy when people suffer. Love is not easily made angry. Love does not think evil of others. The chapter also tells us what love is. Love is patient and kind. Love is happy with the truth. It bears, believes, hopes and endures all situations. The chapter says love never fails.
The Bible also says that God is agape love. He is unconditional love. God does not feel love, God does not choose when to love, He is love. God is not happy when you suffer. God is not angry with you. He does not think evil of you. God is patient and kind toward you. God loves you in and through every situation in your life.
Agape Love Day should be celebrated every day. But we set aside Feb. 14 each year to celebrate love. This may be the first normal holiday we have had in several months, so celebrate it with the ones you love and with God. You are His valentine. Be as good a receiver of love as you are a giver of it. Celebrate your love for God and receive His love for you this Valentine’s Day!