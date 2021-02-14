Pastor’s Corner: A roadmap for life’s journey

“All scripture is inspired by God and is useful for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that everyone who belongs to God may be proficient, equipped for every good work”—2 Timothy 3:16-17.
In a previous column, I wrote about our journeys through life, noting that prayer is a mode of spiritual transportation. It gives us the opportunity to align our personal plans and purposes with God’s will — thereby guaranteeing that we will achieve anything and everything for which God created us and calls us.
Continuing this theme of life as a journey, all of us are well aware that any significant journey requires dependable directions. Whether we use the newer navigational technology of GPS or rely upon old-fashioned maps, we need dependable directions to get us from where we are to where we want to go.
The same thing is true of our journeys through life; we need dependable directions. Through prayer, we can receive direction. But there is another way to seek out divine counsel and guidance, which complements and supports our prayers. And that is by consistently reading the Bible and reflecting upon the scriptures. As 2 Timothy declares, “All scripture is inspired by God and is useful for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that everyone who belongs to God may be proficient, equipped for every good work.”
How can we be “equipped for every good work” for which God has created us and calls us? By being “proficient” as a result of faithfully reading the Bible and applying what we read to the choices we make in our daily lives. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at three important truths in the first part of the above verse.
First, the Bible “is useful for teaching.” The Hebrew and Greek scriptures are fountains of knowledge for how to live our lives in a manner that is pleasing to God and make our journeys through life happier and healthier — emotionally, physically, and spiritually. In their pages, we learn the great truths of how to properly relate to the God who created us, as well as our fellow human beings who also are created in His image.
Second, the Bible is useful “for reproof, for correction.” It never feels good to be told that we have erred, that we have failed, that we have made a mistake. However, gentle correction and loving reproof are necessary if we are to become the persons whom God has created and called us to be. When we read the Bible and are confronted regarding our misguided attitudes and actions, it’s as if the gracious arm of God reaches out to embrace us and He says, “There is a better way to choose to live: my way.” The great truths of the Bible can get us back on the right track and point us in the correct direction on our journey in life.
Finally, the Bible is useful for “training in righteousness.” No one begins any worthwhile task in life as an expert. We must be taught, we must be trained, to faithfully fulfill our personal duties, obligations and responsibilities. The same is true of our journeys in life. By reading and reflecting upon the Bible, we are trained to assess our circumstances and situations from God’s angle of vision. We no longer see things only from our personal perspective; it’s as if we put on a special pair of glasses that help us see our lives as God does — simply put, the right way!
Let us pray: O God, your wisdom is boundless. I am so grateful that you share it with me through the Bible. Help me to discern your divine guidance as I read it, that I may become the person you have created and called me to be. Teach me what is good and right in your eyes, directing my steps to your plans and purposes for me. As I make decisions large and small, may I know your way and will for my life through what I have read. In Jesus’ name. Amen.