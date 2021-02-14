Pastor’s Corner: A roadmap for life’s journey

How can we be “equipped for every good work” for which God has created us and calls us? By being “proficient” as a result of faithfully reading the Bible and applying what we read to the choices we make in our daily lives. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at three important truths in the first part of the above verse.

First, the Bible “is useful for teaching.” The Hebrew and Greek scriptures are fountains of knowledge for how to live our lives in a manner that is pleasing to God and make our journeys through life happier and healthier — emotionally, physically, and spiritually. In their pages, we learn the great truths of how to properly relate to the God who created us, as well as our fellow human beings who also are created in His image.

Second, the Bible is useful “for reproof, for correction.” It never feels good to be told that we have erred, that we have failed, that we have made a mistake. However, gentle correction and loving reproof are necessary if we are to become the persons whom God has created and called us to be. When we read the Bible and are confronted regarding our misguided attitudes and actions, it’s as if the gracious arm of God reaches out to embrace us and He says, “There is a better way to choose to live: my way.” The great truths of the Bible can get us back on the right track and point us in the correct direction on our journey in life.