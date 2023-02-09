Why are you running in this election?

I heard the news of the strange school board vote to remove a parent from the school grounds instead of the pornography his child had found in the school library. That led to looking into current test scores, which were found to be in 2021: 44% English Proficiency, 33% Math Proficiency and 34% Science Proficiency. Owasso used to be a so much better than that. So I thought it was because of COVID, but after a look at the 2018-19 test scores, I saw it was not much better: 51% English Proficiency, 43% Math Proficiency and 25% Science Proficiency. You would have to be a serious proponent of modern math to think any of that was anything but 100% is an F score. I was shocked and dismayed to see Owasso had descended to the same failing territory of Tulsa Public Schools where I spent 21 years as a teacher. This was a huge reason I felt compelled to throw my hat in the ring when I heard a board seat was up for election in my ward.

How will you best represent the parents/citizens of Owasso if appointed?

At a school board meeting that I attended, I listened to parents commenting that the board likes to keep things to themselves. It’s nothing new to try to shut out and ignore parental input in decisions (the decision to ban a parent from the grounds was just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to parental involvement). Sure enough, we were stuck cooling our heels for the better part of an hour while the board went behind closed doors to discuss things they did not want to discuss openly. That garbage needs to become history. If elected, I’ll recruit regular parental assistance to help research and peruse the upcoming agenda, and dig into what the real agenda behind those flowery mission statements. I’ve got 21 years of listening to flowery mission statements and program rollouts from the TPS administration that never panned out for anything positive. We cannot have the same for Owasso schools.

What are the three main goals you bring to the table if elected?

As mentioned above, parental input, research and advisement prior to each meeting. Find out what’s causing the failing academic standards and fix it. Also, insure that teachers are free to teach core subjects, not instructed, or taught to promote personal and social agendas of outside special interest groups and organizations.

How will your personal values and convictions impact your decision-making on the board?

As a two-time U.S. military veteran and retired teacher, my personal values and convictions will play a large role in decision-making. When it comes to schools, it is my convictions that guide me to push for parents to have more of a voice in the direction our district is headed.

In one sentence, why should voters cast their ballot for you?

I will seek input for district improvements from parents and the community, resist any board or admin efforts to have unnecessary closed-door sessions, push to raise academic standards back to the excellence Owasso schools used to command, and use my 21 years of experience as a public school teacher to ferret out and correct the issues that have led to that dramatic decline in academic proficiency.