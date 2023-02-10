Why are you rerunning in this election?

From my first day as a school board member, I’ve made every decision guided by two words: Students First. Currently, our community and district are working together on a five-year strategic plan for our district. Once it is complete, it will be my priority to use that plan to guide decision-making in the coming five years. Over my first term, I pushed for policies and decisions that significantly increased communication and visibility with the community, and I will continue to seek those opportunities. Our district has also improved staff empowerment, and I will continue to support decisions that empower our teachers, staff and administrators. A fully engaged staff is key for student success.

What are your three main goals you bring to the table if reelected?

If reelected, I would want to continue to build on the momentum of things that I worked to implement in my first term. First and foremost, I would like to continue to improve the district’s communication, visibility and interaction with families and the community. During my first term, we’ve already started to see the benefits of this, with increased engagement between the district and community.

Secondly, I will encourage creative teaching solutions that bolster student academic success. Owasso students consistently rank in the upper quartile of Oklahoma student achievement, but I believe we still have much room for improvement. A fully empowered staff and involved families are key to student academic improvement. Through my continued site visits and community involvement, I will work to maintain a direct line of communication.

Finally, I would like to see the Continuous Strategic Improvement Plan finalized and be involved in setting policy that helps the district reach the goals set by our community, staff and students.

How will your personal values and convictions impact your decision making on the board?

Students First is the guidepost for all my decision-making. As a school board member, I must uphold the United States Constitution and act in accordance with laws of the State of Oklahoma. I hold this requirement in the highest regard. I firmly believe that political agendas should have no role in decision-making regarding school board matters. I am now and will always remain committed to acting in the best interest of all Owasso Public Schools students and staff.

In one sentence why should voters recast their ballot for you?

I have proven myself a thoughtful, responsible and resourceful member of the school board who prioritizes each student and is convinced of the vital role the public school system plays in our community.