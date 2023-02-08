Why are you running in this election?

Despite Owasso’s high rankings in Oklahoma, our reading and math proficiency scores are below 50%, and this has been the case for years. These numbers are being praised by the district when we should set even higher expectations. I am also concerned with the direction the district is currently moving. It is now demanding that all instruction be done utilizing some online course or Chromebook-capable software, despite study after study showing that screen time negatively impacts a student’s ability to learn but can result in behavioral issues as well.

How will you best represent the parents/citizens of Owasso if appointed?

By keeping an open mind, especially since I am being elected to represent the community. Being on the board is not about me, but about the children of Owasso and the parents who send those children to the district to safeguard and educate them. By allowing the community open communication with me, I can ensure that every voice is heard, taken under advisement and used to vote for certain policies.

What are three main goals you bring to the table if elected?

1) To pursue policies and changes that will increase Owasso’s proficiency scores. While it is true that Owasso ranks among the best schools in Oklahoma, it is also true that Oklahoma ranks nearly last in the nation. It is a main concern and goal of mine to not only produce the highest scores in the state, but to set a higher standard that will allow Owasso to compete on the national level as well.

2) To ensure our competitiveness nationally, we must give autonomy back to our teachers. We must respect their expertise instead of creating more red tape. They are the most vital part of any district and the direction. The way the district is moving, our beloved educators will become glorified proctors, monitoring computer screens all day, focused on things that are not putting education first. This must be changed in order for us to achieve the highest standards.

3) To help give autonomy back to teachers, we must cease the blanket use of convenience technology as a foundation of the education we offer; we must transition to the targeted use of technology. Chromebooks, online courses, YouTube videos and other things offered through a laptop should be used as tools, not as the beginning and end of a class period.

How will your personal values and convictions impact your decision-making on the board?

Obviously, my personal values and convictions will be weighed alongside what the community wants. I am there to represent the people of Owasso. If I receive no feedback from the community, my value system will obviously be the deciding factor on whether I vote yay or nay on an agenda item. However, if the community overwhelmingly asks that I move in a different direction, I will do as the community wishes because I am there to represent them. Being an elected official isn’t about me; it’s about those who elect me.

In one sentence, why should voters cast their ballot for you?

Because we are on the precipice of a public education disaster, and without someone who actually represents the community, we won’t be able to put a stop to the serious disruption about to occur.