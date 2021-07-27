Owasso Library Corner: Top 12 hot books for summer 2021

I’m sharing my summer “To Read” list, which includes thrillers, a few steamy romances, historical fiction and contemporary fiction.

“The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalia Harris: Twenty-six-year-old editorial assistant Nella Rogers is tired of being the only Black employee at Wagner Books. She’s thrilled when Harlem-born and bred Hazel starts working in the cubicle beside hers. When a string of uncomfortable events elevates Hazel to Office Darling, Nella is left in the dust.

“Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid: In the 1980s, set against the backdrop of Malibu surf culture, “Malibu Rising” follows the daughter of a famous singer who must grapple with the fact that her father abandoned her and her siblings when they were young.

“One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston: Cynical 23-year old August doesn’t believe in much. She doesn’t believe in finding the kind of love they make movies about. But then she meets Jane, who shows up on the same train as August every morning. There’s something alluring, yet very strange, about the beautiful, charismatic Jane.