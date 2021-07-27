Owasso Library Corner: Top 12 hot books for summer 2021

I’m sharing my summer “To Read” list, which includes thrillers, a few steamy romances, historical fiction and contemporary fiction.
“The Other Black Girl” by Zakiya Dalia Harris: Twenty-six-year-old editorial assistant Nella Rogers is tired of being the only Black employee at Wagner Books. She’s thrilled when Harlem-born and bred Hazel starts working in the cubicle beside hers. When a string of uncomfortable events elevates Hazel to Office Darling, Nella is left in the dust.
“Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid: In the 1980s, set against the backdrop of Malibu surf culture, “Malibu Rising” follows the daughter of a famous singer who must grapple with the fact that her father abandoned her and her siblings when they were young.
“One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston: Cynical 23-year old August doesn’t believe in much. She doesn’t believe in finding the kind of love they make movies about. But then she meets Jane, who shows up on the same train as August every morning. There’s something alluring, yet very strange, about the beautiful, charismatic Jane.
“Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand: Entering the afterlife due to a hit-and-run accident, a successful author learns she can observe the earthly lives of her nearly grown children, and is also permitted three “nudges” to alter the outcome of events.
“That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner: While trying to pinpoint the root of her dissatisfaction with her life, Daisy Shoemaker begins receiving misdirected emails meant for another woman and starts living vicariously through her until she discovers that their connection was not completely accidental.
“The Heart Principle” by Helen Hoang: Violinist Anna Sun meets tattooed, motorcycle-riding Quan Diep after she experiences a bad breakup. Being with Quan is more than sex—he accepts Anna on an unconditional level. However, when tragedy strikes Anna’s family they must fight for their chance at love.
“With Teeth” by Kristen Arnett: A surprising and moving story of two mothers, one difficult son and the limitations of marriage, parenthood and love.
“The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz: A promising young novelist hasn’t written a book in years and decides to steal a plot idea from a dead student. When fame and fortune follow, he discovers someone knows the truth about the origin of the plot.
“The Husbands” by Chandler Baker: Nora Spangler is a successful attorney who, like most women, also does the majority of the domestic work at home. She meets a group of high-powered women who seem to have it all — including enviably supportive husbands. But is there a sinister plot behind their secret to having it all?
“Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams: When single mom Eva and successful author Shane meet unexpectedly at a literary event, sparks fly. What no one knows is that 20 years earlier, teenage Eva and Shane spent one crazy, torrid week madly in love. Over the next seven days, they reconnect, but Eva’s not sure she can trust the man who broke her heart.
Stop by the library and you might find one of these titles on our Quick Pick display. Quick Picks are books that are high in demand and don’t fill holds, so if you are on a long waiting list for the newest Elin Hilderbrand book, it’s possible there’s a copy on the Quick Pick display waiting for you to check it out.