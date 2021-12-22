Owasso Library Corner: Top 10 favorite books of 2021

Out of the 70 books I read this year (so far), this list represents my top 10 favorites published in 2021. I tend to read thrillers and literary fiction, and a few romances made it onto the list this year. I love books with a twist you never saw coming, strong heroines, complicated characters and relationships, and characters who grow emotionally.
10. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Another sweeping historical drama from the incomparable Taylor Jenkins Reid. An aging musician and his children come to terms with their history and life choices in 1980’s Malibu.
9. “The Heart Principle” by Helen Hoang. Anna, a violinist, is stuck in a loop of trying to achieve perfection. When her boyfriend asks for changes in their relationship, it leads her to someone completely different. Hoang’s books always feature realistic characters with genuine problems. I found it personal, touching and memorable.
8. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty. A story about marriage, sibling relationships and being true to yourself. The Delaneys seem to be a perfect family. Joy and Stan have been married for 50 years and have four grown children. However, when Joy disappears, tensions come to the surface as the siblings question their father’s motives.
7. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston. Cynical, pragmatic August has fallen in love with a beautiful stranger she sees on the New York subway. Jane is mysterious, enchanting and seems too good to be true. I loved the supporting characters and the friendships that developed, and there is a paranormal twist.
6. “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth. Fern and Rose are sisters who rely on each other for everything and harbor a dark secret. Fern works at a library, and some of her observations are hilarious and spot-on. I thought this was the best thriller of the year.
5. “The Last Thing to Burn” by Will Dean. A woman held captive fights for freedom for herself and her baby. This is dark psychological suspense not for the faint of heart. I was immediately invested in the outcome and could not put it down.
4. “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile. An autobiography about Carlile’s childhood and rise to fame. I highly recommend the audiobook, as she explains the events surrounding the writing of a song and then sings the song. She is an incredibly talented and beautiful writer, singer and storyteller.
3. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King. The master returns with a story about a hitman with a heart of gold. Billy will only take a job if it involves killing a truly bad guy. He decides to take one last job and everything that can go wrong does. There’s nothing supernatural here. This is King’s ode to crime fiction.
2. “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller. Elle, a married mother of three, wakes up the morning after sleeping with her longtime love, Jonas. She questions her past decisions as she tries to decide between a future with Jonas or with her husband, Peter. Heller explores family history, trauma and abuse, mistakes and consequences, marriage, and love in her first novel.
1. “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult. COVID arrives in New York City, stranding Diana on an island in the Galapagos without her boyfriend Finn, who is a doctor in the ER. The perfect marriage proposal and perfect life Diana had planned falls apart as the weeks go by and she is unable to return to New York. While on the island, Diana begins to make new friends, examine her life and create new priorities.