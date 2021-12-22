Owasso Library Corner: Top 10 favorite books of 2021

7. “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston. Cynical, pragmatic August has fallen in love with a beautiful stranger she sees on the New York subway. Jane is mysterious, enchanting and seems too good to be true. I loved the supporting characters and the friendships that developed, and there is a paranormal twist.

6. “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth. Fern and Rose are sisters who rely on each other for everything and harbor a dark secret. Fern works at a library, and some of her observations are hilarious and spot-on. I thought this was the best thriller of the year.

5. “The Last Thing to Burn” by Will Dean. A woman held captive fights for freedom for herself and her baby. This is dark psychological suspense not for the faint of heart. I was immediately invested in the outcome and could not put it down.

4. “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile. An autobiography about Carlile’s childhood and rise to fame. I highly recommend the audiobook, as she explains the events surrounding the writing of a song and then sings the song. She is an incredibly talented and beautiful writer, singer and storyteller.