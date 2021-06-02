Owasso city manager: Now is a time that calls ‘desperately for respect and compassion’

“As I was preparing to go into law enforcement some 25-plus years ago, Ralph’s story served as an example of doing the right thing as a cop, even when the situation is going crazy all around you. Other cops/leaders were trying to commit an injustice and a handful of good cops stood up against it. They couldn’t stop what was happening in the rest of the city and couldn’t control what happened to the bad actors afterward, but the good guys kept the young man from literally being lynched.”

What a great story! I recently read what is considered one of the most accurate historical accounts of the tragedy, “Death in a Promised Land, the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921,” by Scott Ellsworth, which corroborates Chief Woodruff’s family story. Sherriff Willard McCullough did, in fact, with the help of a small band of deputies, protect Dick Rowland from a mob looking to inflict “vigilante justice.” Page 49 of the book reads:

“Sometime between 6:00 and 7:00 P.M., a crowd of whites began to form outside of the courthouse, where Rowland was being held. It has been reported that there were some three hundred whites outside the courthouse by 7:30 P.M., and that this crowd grew to four hundred by nine o’clock.”