Owasso Character Trait: Persuasiveness is built on credibility and character

Persuasiveness has fallen into a bad light these days. Some may actually see it as a negative trait due to stereotypical images of pushy sales people and overpromising politicians.

Persuasiveness can easily become contentiousness with a polarization of viewpoints, which we see all the time on social media (and we always hear, “You’ll never win anyone over to your side on social media”). Yet, that seems to be the most common arena for trying to be persuasive. Further, there can even be a very fine line between persuasiveness and manipulation. So, in today’s culture, can we be legitimately persuasive? Can persuasion be a truly positive character trait?

We can go back almost 2,400 years to find answers. Aristotle taught that a person’s ability to persuade others is based upon three forms of appeal: ethos, logos and pathos. Ethos (actually the Greek word for character) is about one’s ethical appeal or credibility to speak on a subject; logos is the logical argument for one’s position; and pathos is an appeal to emotions. Together, these three determine the success of persuasion, but the foundational requirement is credibility. Aristotle described ethos as “persuasion through character” and wrote, “Character may almost be called the most effective means of persuasion.”