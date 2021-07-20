Owasso Character Trait: Loyalty is more than a word; it’s a way of life

The Urban Dictionary defines loyalty as making something or someone a priority, and doing so in small and discrete but meaningful ways, staying true to them even when other things call their attention.

Loyalty is a word that seems to be used in a variety of areas and situations, whether it’s loyalty to our faith, relationships, country, colleagues and even brands or stores. It’s often used in a casual manner, but if you have ever really experienced loyalty, then you’ve realized that there is nothing casual about it. True loyalty comes from your heart and is wrapped in love.

We all need genuine, faithful friends in our everyday lives. Evidence of true friendship is loyalty. They stand by your side through your most exciting, fabulous times as well as your toughest and most devastating times. You can feel their support and love whether they are close by or from afar. There is great comfort from having friends who you know you can depend on in times of joy or in times of need.

My life has been blessed with people who have supported me during good and bad times, and it’s one of the things I am most thankful for in my life. This year, I have experienced both the good and the bad times, and my loyal friends were beside me, supporting me through it all.