Owasso Character Trait: Loyalty is more than a word; it’s a way of life

The Urban Dictionary defines loyalty as making something or someone a priority, and doing so in small and discrete but meaningful ways, staying true to them even when other things call their attention.
Loyalty is a word that seems to be used in a variety of areas and situations, whether it’s loyalty to our faith, relationships, country, colleagues and even brands or stores. It’s often used in a casual manner, but if you have ever really experienced loyalty, then you’ve realized that there is nothing casual about it. True loyalty comes from your heart and is wrapped in love.
We all need genuine, faithful friends in our everyday lives. Evidence of true friendship is loyalty. They stand by your side through your most exciting, fabulous times as well as your toughest and most devastating times. You can feel their support and love whether they are close by or from afar. There is great comfort from having friends who you know you can depend on in times of joy or in times of need.
My life has been blessed with people who have supported me during good and bad times, and it’s one of the things I am most thankful for in my life. This year, I have experienced both the good and the bad times, and my loyal friends were beside me, supporting me through it all.
In December, my mother was in the hospital and passed away on Christmas morning. I’m not sure I can begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I felt from my friends during this time. There was nothing they could do to “fix” my sorrow, but they certainly stepped in to lighten my load by preparing food, calling me daily and offering to do all the mundane things that needed to be done. The sorrow of losing my mother is still there, but the load was lessened by being able to share it with my friends. There is no way to thank them except to be a loyal and loving friend back in their good and bad times.
Times move forward, and in a few short months after losing my mother, I was able to experience the joy of becoming a grandmother for the first time. Many of my friends had experienced this joy before, and they celebrated the new addition to our family and tolerated hundreds if not thousands of pictures, phone calls, texts and emails sharing the joy that Bennett has brought to our lives. It was so wonderful to have such loyal friends to celebrate with and to share our joy.
The Trusting in Jesus website states, “Being loyal and faithful to others are acts of love and instantly recognized as such.” There is a quotation that states, “Your actions speak so loudly I can’t hear what you are saying.” This is true in all areas of our lives. It’s very difficult to convince someone you are loyal when your actions indicate otherwise.