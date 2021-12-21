 Skip to main content
Owasso Character Trait: Leaning into trustworthiness
Owasso Character Trait: Leaning into trustworthiness

michele dempster

Michele Dempster with Owasso Character Council speaks to attendees during a recent Owasso Chamber luncheon.

 Art Haddaway News Editor

In today’s world, it can be hard to determine the truth. It takes discernment to determine if news stories have a political slant or a hidden agenda, and advertisements promote products as the way to improve our lives, which they often don’t live up to.

And even though we may never be able to impact the credibility of the news and advertisements, the credibility we can impact daily, positively or negatively, is our own.

Keys to trustworthiness

Face the facts. Even if they are facts you want to avoid, facing the truth is better than living a lie. No matter how hard it may be to face unpleasant facts, it will be easier to sleep at night once they are brought out into the open.

Tell the truth. Don’t distort the truth by hiding information, misleading or telling “little” lies.

Don’t exaggerate. “Just the facts, ma’am.” It doesn’t mean you have to be dry, or that you can’t be entertaining, but it is important to remember not to make a situation seem more or less favorable than it was.

Encourage truthfulness. Whether we realize it or not, those around us see our actions and remember what we say. We can encourage others by holding ourselves to a higher standard. Correcting big problems begins with correcting the small lapses for which we each find excuses.

Keep commitments. If you say you are going to do something, do it. If you are not able to keep a commitment, acknowledge the fact upfront without excuses.

These five areas are simple ways to evaluate how what we say and do measure up against the character trait of trustworthiness.

