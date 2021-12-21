Owasso Character Trait: Leaning into trustworthiness

In today’s world, it can be hard to determine the truth. It takes discernment to determine if news stories have a political slant or a hidden agenda, and advertisements promote products as the way to improve our lives, which they often don’t live up to.

And even though we may never be able to impact the credibility of the news and advertisements, the credibility we can impact daily, positively or negatively, is our own.

Keys to trustworthiness

Face the facts. Even if they are facts you want to avoid, facing the truth is better than living a lie. No matter how hard it may be to face unpleasant facts, it will be easier to sleep at night once they are brought out into the open.

Tell the truth. Don’t distort the truth by hiding information, misleading or telling “little” lies.

Don’t exaggerate. “Just the facts, ma’am.” It doesn’t mean you have to be dry, or that you can’t be entertaining, but it is important to remember not to make a situation seem more or less favorable than it was.