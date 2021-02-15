Owasso Character Trait: Honesty builds trust, credibility, stronger relationships

We all know what honesty is, but even so, it’s still easy to distort or exaggerate the truth.

We live in a world easily influenced by headlines that are written to grab the attention of the reader. Often, the most attention-grabbing headline may not be untruthful, but it may be inflated. And, if we aren’t careful, we can fall into the same trap.

Often, we laugh at exaggerations, especially when it has to do with the size of fish that was caught. But, what we have to be careful of is when these misrepresented facts become habits. Even though it’s great to get a laugh, regular embellishments can lead to the assumption that one is always exaggerating, making the truth a challenge to discern.

Along with elaborations, an attention-grabbing tactic that can be easy to fall into is distorting the truth. Something as simple as the statement “people are asking,” when in actuality it’s really just one person asking, can lead a listener to make assumptions that aren’t accurate.

Sometimes this distortion of the facts may be referred to as spin. But the truth doesn’t need spin, and as challenging or as boring as it may be sometimes, honesty — being truthful in what I say and do — is always the best route.

In the words of Mark Twain, “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” This applies to everything from the stories we tell to the careers we build. Honesty builds credibility, it builds trust and it creates stronger relationships.