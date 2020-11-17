Owasso Character Trait: Gaining and applying wisdom in our lives

Wisdom is one of those character traits, like many, where the value is easy to see, but how to gain the trait, how to do it better or even really excel at it, is much more difficult.

It’s easy to just say, “be wise” or “be compassionate” or even simply “be kind,” but how to live it, how to do it, is very difficult. One might as well just say, “be strong” or “be smart” or “be successful” or even “be great.” They all beg the question, “But how do you do that?” or “What does that actually look like?”

On the topic of how to get wisdom, author Paula Faris, says, “Have a ‘front-porch mentality.’ Ask, ‘How would my 70-year-old self make this decision?’ Try to put yourself in your future shoes, with the foresight and wisdom that only comes with experience. Think down the road, when you’re sitting on your front porch in your old age, and how the decision you make now will affect that person — and how your 70-year-old self would feel about the choice you make today.”

With each passing year, we all have opportunities to reflect on new experiences and insights. We all gain knowledge but not necessarily more wisdom. A.W. Tozer said, “The uncomprehending mind is unaffected by truth.”