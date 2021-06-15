Owasso Character Trait: Embracing determination to reach your goals

Determination can be defined as overcoming obstacles in order to reach one’s goal.
Determination is the fuel necessary to get us to the finish line. Conversely, inertia is a relentless villain itching for us to “fall off the wagon,” rooting for us to quit and remain unsuccessful and unchanged.
There are numerous examples of determination historically and today in modern culture. Rocky Balboa from the “Rocky” series is an obvious example. Thomas Edison tried and failed to perfect a working light bulb more than 1,000 times. He characterized those failures as accomplishments — methods he had now proved would not work — and moved on to his next attempt. Of course, he was ultimately successful. Stephen King’s novel “Carrie” was rejected by more than 30 publishing houses before he secured a publication contract. Bethany Hamilton was a 17-year-old surfer who was attacked by a shark and lost an arm. She began training again immediately after her recovery, and two years later she won first place in the NSSA national championship.
In my family, we have a three-part mantra that states: 1) I am strong; 2) I am adaptable; and 3) I can do hard things. I do them all the time.
While hearing this as a child was often frustrating and even irritating, I have found it to be helpful and encouraging guidance as an adult. Many times a season, situations or projects seem endless and frustrating. Often, there is no guarantee they will turn out well or even be successful. We may fail; but we keep moving forward. We may pause, we may rest, we may need to reevaluate to determine if there is a better way to proceed; but we keep getting up and we keep pressing forward. That is determination.
Imagine you have two finalists for a position in your department or company. One is extremely gifted, has supreme skills and is enormously intelligent. You quickly see how they might be an asset to your organization. But checking their references reveals that they can easily become discouraged, they lack grit and they sometimes fail to follow through or complete a task or project. Your second candidate has average and acceptable intelligence and skills. But, so importantly, they have determination and always follow through even with discouraging and dismal tasks. Who is your preference to hire? If you’re like me, you will quickly opt for the candidate with a history of determination.
Determination starts with a “why,” and why begins with a vision, a mission and a set of values. When the fog gets thick and the future becomes blurry, the leader and the team still know and understand the why. “Why” produces where, what and, eventually, how. Determination’s best friend is why.
How can we practice determination and encourage others to be determined? First, we resolve to do hard things outside of work, things that are purely voluntary and new to us, like train for a 5K, learn a language or start a 30-day challenge. Second, we resolve to fail often. Each time we experience failure, resilience and determination are sure to follow. Finally, we recognize the concept of “guilt by association.” We are each the average of the five people with whom we spend the most time. Thus, we should strive to find people who exhibit the qualities we hope to embody and spend quality time with those individuals.
Determination is hard and takes commitment. But it is possible for us each to develop and exhibit. As Charles M. Schwab said, “The hardest struggle of all is to be something different from what the average man is. I don’t believe in super-men for the world is full of capable men, but it’s the fellow with determination that wins out.”