Owasso Character Trait: Embracing determination to reach your goals

Determination can be defined as overcoming obstacles in order to reach one’s goal.

Determination is the fuel necessary to get us to the finish line. Conversely, inertia is a relentless villain itching for us to “fall off the wagon,” rooting for us to quit and remain unsuccessful and unchanged.

There are numerous examples of determination historically and today in modern culture. Rocky Balboa from the “Rocky” series is an obvious example. Thomas Edison tried and failed to perfect a working light bulb more than 1,000 times. He characterized those failures as accomplishments — methods he had now proved would not work — and moved on to his next attempt. Of course, he was ultimately successful. Stephen King’s novel “Carrie” was rejected by more than 30 publishing houses before he secured a publication contract. Bethany Hamilton was a 17-year-old surfer who was attacked by a shark and lost an arm. She began training again immediately after her recovery, and two years later she won first place in the NSSA national championship.

In my family, we have a three-part mantra that states: 1) I am strong; 2) I am adaptable; and 3) I can do hard things. I do them all the time.