Owasso Character Trait: Discovering creativity in life's journey

I asked my wife, Sennola, to help me with my article on creativity. Without batting an eye, she said, “Use your creativity.”

My wife has known me for over 53 years. She knows that I thrive on opportunities to express my creativity. She knows me as a songwriter, author, sermon writer and playwright. Nothing invigorates me more than the endless possibilities of a blank legal pad and pen.

My wife has also been the recipient of my creativity. In Sept. 1985, I proposed to her by singing a song that I wrote. I sang my proposal to her during a Sunday morning worship service at the church we had attended since childhood. She said, “Yes!” Thank God.

We got married a year later. All the music for our wedding, including the wedding party processional, bride entrance, candle lighting song and wedding party recessional, were written by yours truly. So, when my wife says to me “Use your creativity,” I can’t get mad at her.

Creativity is not limited to those who possess a particular talent or skill. It is accessible to anyone who is willing to venture beyond their comfort zone and approach a need, a task or an idea from a new perspective. Creativity is the pathway to innovation.