Owasso Character Trait: Discovering creativity in life's journey

I asked my wife, Sennola, to help me with my article on creativity. Without batting an eye, she said, “Use your creativity.”
My wife has known me for over 53 years. She knows that I thrive on opportunities to express my creativity. She knows me as a songwriter, author, sermon writer and playwright. Nothing invigorates me more than the endless possibilities of a blank legal pad and pen.
My wife has also been the recipient of my creativity. In Sept. 1985, I proposed to her by singing a song that I wrote. I sang my proposal to her during a Sunday morning worship service at the church we had attended since childhood. She said, “Yes!” Thank God.
We got married a year later. All the music for our wedding, including the wedding party processional, bride entrance, candle lighting song and wedding party recessional, were written by yours truly. So, when my wife says to me “Use your creativity,” I can’t get mad at her.
Creativity is not limited to those who possess a particular talent or skill. It is accessible to anyone who is willing to venture beyond their comfort zone and approach a need, a task or an idea from a new perspective. Creativity is the pathway to innovation.
When faced with a task or challenge, one way of initiating your creativity is to ask the question: How can I get this done in a way that has never been done before? Always remember that challenges, setbacks, roadblocks and complacency are all opportunities for creativity.
The first five words of the Bible say, “In the beginning God created…” Out of a dark nothingness, God created a masterpiece. His breathtaking creativity is all around us, which means we never have to look far for creative inspiration. And consider this: God has never made a duplicate of anything. There are no identical trees, leaves or flowers. The same is true for animals. Think of animals like zebras or penguins; no two are the same. And there is only one you. How’s that for creative expression?
Let me close with a story about Dick Fosbury. He was a mediocre high school high jumper in the early ‘60s. As a sophomore, he had trouble qualifying for high school track meets. Five years later, he was an Olympic gold medalist and Olympic record holder in the high jump. How? A method now known as the Fosbury Flop — an innovation that forever changed the sport of high jumping.
Instead of jumping over the high jump crossbar the traditional way (similar to diving into a pool face down), Fosbury created a different technique where he would flip his body over as he jumped, thus leaping over the crossbar face up. Today, the Fosbury Flop is the method predominantly used in the high jump.
May you discover the creativity within you, and find new and innovative ways to leap over the obstacles and challenges you face on your life’s journey.