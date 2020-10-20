Owasso Character Trait: Dependability

This month’s character trait of dependability, fulfilling commitments even in the face of difficulty, lines up well with 2020.

In a year filled with unknowns and controversy, it’s good to stop and reflect on how our daily lives are affected by the dependability of others. During a time when many are working from home, there are numerous individuals that continue to report to work each day.

Hospital workers and emergency first responders are often recognized for their dependability, showing up and performing their jobs in the face of difficulty; those often overlooked, however, are the various other positions that keep a community running. Whether it be someone at the post office, a utility worker or a store clerk, the dependability of many play a crucial role in the operation and well-being of a community.

No one lives well in complete isolation, and we all depend on someone else fulfilling their role in order for us to live our lives. Recognizing how we are impacted by the dependability of others can generate a heart of gratefulness and encourage our own commitment to dependability in the face of difficulty.