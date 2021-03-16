Owasso Character Trait: Decisiveness

If you’re familiar with the Enneagram, I am a “1 wing 9, reformer (perfectionist)/peacemaker.” I have a tendency to believe that every decision should have a perfect outcome that makes everyone happy. Early in the pandemic, I began to recognize that when faced with a choice where I didn’t like either option, I struggled with finalizing the decision. The pandemic helped me acknowledge that making perfect decisions pleasing everyone is rare, if not impossible.

It’s one thing to decide to vacation at location A or location B, or to focus on project A or project B, when both are desirable. Data can be collected and options can be analyzed before a selection is made. But what about when faced with decisions where neither option is desirable?

During the last year, I recall days I struggled to make a decision because I didn’t like any of the options or the situation itself; I was challenged with indecisiveness. I remember telling myself, “Michele, you just have to decide. A better option is not going to come up.” I knew I had to make a choice or a recommendation and move forward. In the long run, the experience of this last year has had a positive impact on my decisiveness, and part of that was acknowledging the factors that were making me indecisive.