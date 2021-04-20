Owasso Character Trait: Cooperation is key to bettering our community

As I thought about the last year and the events of the world, cooperation is definitely not the word I would use to describe what has gone on, especially if you watched the news for more than five minutes.

Fortunately, when I think of our local community, cooperation is seen everywhere. The Owasso Character Council, for instance, is a group made up of local city, school and church leaders, as well as businessmen and women, all volunteering their time, working and cooperating toward a common goal: to help make Owasso stand out by the traits we display and teach our kids.

Similarly, the Owasso Chamber board, a group of almost 20 people of all different backgrounds and experiences, all volunteer their time and cooperate together to help continue making Owasso one of the best places in the state to live and bring your businesses.

There are many more examples all over town: in our schools, in our churches, in our city government and in our sports organizations — all cooperating within each of their groups for a certain purpose, a purpose that, in turn, usually affects many people outside of their respective groups.