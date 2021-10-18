Owasso Character Trait: Commit to embracing thoroughness

Reactive vs. Proactive

What happens when we don’t plan ahead? Have you ever started writing a memo, creating a presentation or developing an engineering agreement the day it’s due? What’s the outcome? Mistakes! Have you ever sent an email or text message without reading the material? More than likely, you made a mistake or two.

What is your reaction when you find out about the mistake? For me, I get frustrated and embarrassed. So why do we put ourselves in this position? We allow ourselves to get in a hurry or are not fully committed to the deadline or task at hand. In some cases, there are personal reasons. No matter what the excuse or reason, the quality of the product will be jeopardized.

So what can we do to improve our thoroughness? We can plan ahead, or in other words, “be proactive.” For semi-complex and complex tasks, commit yourself to a start and completion date prior to the due date. By doing so, you will be able address issues in a proactive manner rather than reactive. In return, the quality of your product will improve and your stress level will decrease.

Pursuing Average vs. Pursuing Excellence