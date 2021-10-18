Owasso Character Trait: Commit to embracing thoroughness

Reactive vs. Proactive
What happens when we don’t plan ahead? Have you ever started writing a memo, creating a presentation or developing an engineering agreement the day it’s due? What’s the outcome? Mistakes! Have you ever sent an email or text message without reading the material? More than likely, you made a mistake or two.
What is your reaction when you find out about the mistake? For me, I get frustrated and embarrassed. So why do we put ourselves in this position? We allow ourselves to get in a hurry or are not fully committed to the deadline or task at hand. In some cases, there are personal reasons. No matter what the excuse or reason, the quality of the product will be jeopardized.
So what can we do to improve our thoroughness? We can plan ahead, or in other words, “be proactive.” For semi-complex and complex tasks, commit yourself to a start and completion date prior to the due date. By doing so, you will be able address issues in a proactive manner rather than reactive. In return, the quality of your product will improve and your stress level will decrease.
Pursuing Average vs. Pursuing Excellence
What happens if we pursue average? The quality of the product will suffer significantly. Deadlines will most likely not be met. So how do we pursue excellence? First, peer review or quality control should be everyone’s priority. Be responsible, take care of the details and don’t expect someone else to take care of them for you. Don’t settle for average performance!
Remember, we are Owasso, which only settles for exceptional performance. In order to achieve excellence, we must commit ourselves to perform at our best — from the beginning of the first quarter to the end of fourth quarter.
Finish Weak vs. Finish Strong
What happens if we finish weak rather than strong? Again, the quality of the product will be average at best. Most likely, the deadline will be missed because of all the rework. In a worst case scenario, the project is never finished. In order to finish strong, take care of details and work until you are finished with the task.
Know what details are most important so that you don’t have a squirrel moment. Once the task is complete, evaluate the process to see what can be better for the next time. Be responsible, and be committed from start to finish.
This month’s challenge as you reflect on thoroughness: Are you committed? And are you committed to be thorough on a consistent basis? Be thorough!