Owasso Character Trait: Being available to help meet the needs of others

Strata Leadership defines Availability as a willingness to change schedules and priorities to meet a need. Notice that the definition of Availability doesn’t state a willingness to change schedules and priorities for every distraction that comes up.

In his book, “Get Your Life Back: Everyday Practices for a World Gone Mad,” John Eldredge states, “My soul just can’t do life at the speed of smartphones. But I was asking it to; everybody’s asking theirs to.”

It’s hard to be available mentally, physically and emotionally, when constant distractions and nonstop information have become a way of life. There is no ignoring it or denying it: The world around us operates 24/7. News from around the world is available at our fingertips at a moment’s notice. We can receive electronic notifications from our favorite (or least favorite) news sources, movies, actors and books. We can receive notifications of new recipes, exercise tips of the day and inspirational quotes.

The thing to think about, however, is what impact does the potential of this never-ending information have on our availability? Is there a chance that receiving these constant notices leads to always feeling behind, which affects being present for the need of others?