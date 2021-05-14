 Skip to main content
Owasso Character Trait: Being available to help meet the needs of others
Owasso Character Trait: Being available to help meet the needs of others

Owasso food pantry

Owasso nonprofit Neighbors in Need delivers groceries to local families on Tuesday, April 20, amid an unexpected mid-month cold front that brought rain and sleet through the area.

 Art Haddaway Owasso Reporter

Strata Leadership defines Availability as a willingness to change schedules and priorities to meet a need. Notice that the definition of Availability doesn’t state a willingness to change schedules and priorities for every distraction that comes up.

In his book, “Get Your Life Back: Everyday Practices for a World Gone Mad,” John Eldredge states, “My soul just can’t do life at the speed of smartphones. But I was asking it to; everybody’s asking theirs to.”

It’s hard to be available mentally, physically and emotionally, when constant distractions and nonstop information have become a way of life. There is no ignoring it or denying it: The world around us operates 24/7. News from around the world is available at our fingertips at a moment’s notice. We can receive electronic notifications from our favorite (or least favorite) news sources, movies, actors and books. We can receive notifications of new recipes, exercise tips of the day and inspirational quotes.

The thing to think about, however, is what impact does the potential of this never-ending information have on our availability? Is there a chance that receiving these constant notices leads to always feeling behind, which affects being present for the need of others?

As with many aspects of life, balance is the key to building the character trait of Availability. Schedules help us allocate our time, which can help us work more efficiently and be available to meet the needs of those close to us. But a lack of willingness to adjust a set a schedule can keep us from being able to meet a need. Keeping up with social media can keep us in touch with friends and loved ones, but constant notifications could make it more challenging to make the right impact at the right time with the same friends and loved ones.

Typically, balance does not happen by accident. It requires us to review our normal habits and distractions, determine where adjustments may be necessary, and decide what practices best allow us to make the most of each moment, in order to create the opportunity to be available for others.

