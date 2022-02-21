Owasso Character Trait: Attentiveness means to be present with others

I think we all, at some time or another, have had moments when we were less than attentive. For me, my kryptonite is sports. My wife, Sennola, has learned not to even try to talk to me when I’m engrossed in a game. Sometimes though, she’ll give it a shot, and she’ll start telling me about something that happened in her day.

I “hear” her, but unfortunately, I’m not listening. She’ll stop in the middle of her story and say, “You’re not listening to me, are you?” While still looking at the game, I’ll reply with “Uh yes…I am.” Then she says, “What did I just say?” And I’ll respond with, “You said something about…a class assignment?”. Guilty as charged. There are other times when she can tell that my mind is totally somewhere else, and she’ll ask, “Hey, where are you?”

Attentiveness means to be present. When someone demonstrates attentiveness, they are showing the worth of a person or task by giving their undivided concentration. Another way of viewing attentiveness is to make every effort to “attend” a task or person’s life with our awareness, genuineness and energy. Our attentiveness makes others feel special and important, because they can tell that we are engaged in what is important to them, at least for that moment.