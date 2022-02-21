Owasso Character Trait: Attentiveness means to be present with others

I think we all, at some time or another, have had moments when we were less than attentive. For me, my kryptonite is sports. My wife, Sennola, has learned not to even try to talk to me when I’m engrossed in a game. Sometimes though, she’ll give it a shot, and she’ll start telling me about something that happened in her day.
I “hear” her, but unfortunately, I’m not listening. She’ll stop in the middle of her story and say, “You’re not listening to me, are you?” While still looking at the game, I’ll reply with “Uh yes…I am.” Then she says, “What did I just say?” And I’ll respond with, “You said something about…a class assignment?”. Guilty as charged. There are other times when she can tell that my mind is totally somewhere else, and she’ll ask, “Hey, where are you?”
Attentiveness means to be present. When someone demonstrates attentiveness, they are showing the worth of a person or task by giving their undivided concentration. Another way of viewing attentiveness is to make every effort to “attend” a task or person’s life with our awareness, genuineness and energy. Our attentiveness makes others feel special and important, because they can tell that we are engaged in what is important to them, at least for that moment.
Attentiveness is often played out in the arena of communication. I’ll never forget something a counselor explained at a marriage retreat my wife and I attended years ago. He was talking about how couples tend to communicate, especially during intense conversations. He said when one spouse begins to speak, the other catches only about the first 20% of what their spouse is saying. The remaining 80% of the time they have tuned them out in order to frame their rebuttal argument. When this spouse gets the chance to speak, their rebuttal is based only on 20% of what the other share. Their spouse does the same 20 to 80% thing to them, resulting in an endless cycle of ineffective communication.
This checking out, if you will, is something that happens in all communication scenarios. I love the funny line from the movie “Rush Hour,” when Carter (played by Chris Tucker) asks Lee (played by Jackie Chan), “Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?” Obviously Carter didn’t feel that Lee was being attentive.
This marriage counselor went on to explain that the way to remedy this breakdown in communication is to not just hear the audible words someone speaks, but to really listen and process all the information. Then, when it is your turn to speak, begin your response with, “So, what I hear you saying is…”, and then summarize what the other shared before you offer your agreement or rebuttal. This way, the person is reassured that you have truly listened to them. I did this the other day with my wife, and when she finished speaking I said, “So, what I hear you saying is that after 35 years of marriage, you still believe I am your night in shining armor, and you feel so blessed to be married to such an awesome man.” Then I woke up.
Author Stephen Grosz said this about attentiveness: “Being present, whether with children, with friends, or even with oneself, is hard work. But isn't this attentiveness — the feeling that someone is trying to think about us — something we want more than praise?”