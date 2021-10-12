Library Corner: Why I read young adult books (and you should, too)

At times, it still feels like a cringe-inducing confession when I reveal what books I love most: young adult. Of course, I could lie and say, “It’s my job! I’m the teen librarian, so I’m forced to read YA books.” However, nowadays it’s no longer quite the shocking reveal it used to be. I’ll proudly yell it from the rooftops: I read young adult books, and you should, too!

YA books are primarily aimed toward teens, though the category is often as misunderstood as teens themselves. One of the greatest aspects of YA books is that the category encapsulates endless genres from a wide array of diverse backgrounds. This variety is important for overwhelmed teens as they consider choices for and about themselves while emerging from childhood. When teens are feeling alone, confused or sad, a YA book exists that will give voice to their feelings and show them that growth and redemption are always possible.

Reading YA as an adult puts you back in the front seat of that search for self-identity. This is a journey that shouldn’t end when we become adults if we are to be empathetic, kind, open and resilient. The books remind us of the unshakeable hope these fictional teens possess: that our challenges can be overcome and leave us with a better sense of our place in the world.