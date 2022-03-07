Library corner: The importance of community libraries

I sometimes hear people ask why we still need libraries, or comment about everything being available online or how they haven’t visited the library since they were a child. These comments never fail to encourage me to tell as many people as I can why libraries are important.

Advocacy: Librarians advocate for your freedom to access information and ideas. We believe everyone should be able to use the library, and the materials in the library should represent all viewpoints. There are librarians at local, state and federal levels constantly advocating for your rights.

Digital access: There are people who don’t have access to the internet or money to buy a device to use the internet. They can use both here for free. We not only have public PCs and free Wi-Fi, but we also provide it 24/7 outside our buildings and in our parking lots. We also provide free hotspot checkouts to students learning at home.

Accurate information: You can find an incredible amount of information on the internet. However, much of that information is false, and this is becoming increasingly true. We can help you find reliable sources of information so you can make informed choices. I think of librarians as information gatekeepers. We don’t necessarily create it, but we can find it and help you make sense of it.

Public meeting spaces: Our meeting rooms are available for community and nonprofit organizations to use for free. There are many students who are home-schooled or attend a virtual school. If you come into our library on any weekday, you will see students and teachers at nearly every table.

Libraries are for everyone: Libraries serve all members of our community, and we strive to create spaces where everyone is seen, heard and welcomed. We believe all people should see themselves reflected in our collections. We also strive to offer materials that can provide windows into diverse perspectives, cultures and lived experiences.

Business center: We help people fill out job applications, apply for public services, fax documents and create email accounts. If your printer stops working an hour before that important report is due, we can help you. If you need to fax documents to a realtor to buy your first home, we are here to help you. If you have lost your house and need a place to find shelter while you apply for services, we are here for you. Starting a new business? We have an entire database of information to help you (tulsalibrary.org/small-business-reference-center).

Excellent customer service: I know I'm biased, but I believe there are not many places you can go to find better customer service than in a library. Our staff chose this career because we want to help people, and we will do everything in our power to help you find what you need. We see kids squeal with joy and race to the children’s area because they can’t wait to pick out new books. We can help someone who later comes back and tells us they got the job, or the house, or were able to get the help they needed.

Libraries have been here for thousands of years. We are a cornerstone of the community, and I believe support for your local library mirrors the success of that community.