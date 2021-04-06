Library Corner: Pressing forward with the support of the Owasso community

In the last year, Owasso Library staff had to completely change how we provided services to our customers. We were no longer able to safely offer in-person programs as COVID-19 cases continued to rise. We had to figure out how we could still do our jobs and serve the community without a physical space.
Author Sidney Sheldon said, “Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve, and contribute to improving our quality of life.” People who work in libraries choose this career path because we believe in the importance of libraries and how they can change people’s lives for the better. We offered as many services as we could online, and when staff returned to the building last May, we delivered materials curbside. However, working in an empty building was difficult and surreal for us. All that stored energy fell flat without people to use it.
The day we wished for finally happened last month when we were able to open our doors again. I went to the front door and there was already a family outside, children pressed up against the glass, peeking in with excitement. For the first week, exclamations from our customers expressing their joy about being back brought tears to my eyes multiple times. I saw kids so excited to pick out books, they couldn’t help but run to the children’s area. I heard appreciation from our customers for continuing curbside services. Simply seeing them in the building again meant the world to me.
I want to express my gratitude to our customers. Thank you for being flexible, for being understanding, and for continuing to use and support the library. Thank you for letting staff know they were appreciated for providing what we could when we could. Those comments and support kept us going when we felt discouraged.
The Owasso Library is now open for in-person express services. You can browse, pick up holds, print, copy, fax, scan and use a computer for an hour. We are encouraging customers to keep their visit short due to limited capacity in the building. In an effort to keep our community safe and everyone healthy, masks are required for ages 5 and up. We are happy to provide a paper mask if you forget to bring one. Curbside service will continue to be offered.
We will also continue to provide many digital services, such as e-books and audiobooks, streaming movies, TV and music services; free access to magazines and newspapers; and more. Our AskUs telephone service is also still actively taking calls (918-549-7323) and providing information for our customers including enhanced support for accessing our digital services.
For details about express service and which TCCL locations are open, visit tulsalibrary.org/opening-details. For information and updates about the Owasso Library, like our Facebook page at facebook.com/owassolibrary.