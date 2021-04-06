Library Corner: Pressing forward with the support of the Owasso community

In the last year, Owasso Library staff had to completely change how we provided services to our customers. We were no longer able to safely offer in-person programs as COVID-19 cases continued to rise. We had to figure out how we could still do our jobs and serve the community without a physical space.

Author Sidney Sheldon said, “Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve, and contribute to improving our quality of life.” People who work in libraries choose this career path because we believe in the importance of libraries and how they can change people’s lives for the better. We offered as many services as we could online, and when staff returned to the building last May, we delivered materials curbside. However, working in an empty building was difficult and surreal for us. All that stored energy fell flat without people to use it.