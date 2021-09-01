Library corner: Focusing on mental and emotional health

I don’t know about everyone else, but lately I’ve been feeling emotionally exhausted. Bad news seems to come at me from all directions. I cringe when I see the sheer amount of disinformation online. It’s hard to know from day to day if it’s safe to eat out, or send the kids to school, or have meetings and programs at work. I worry about the health and safety of my family and my staff, and about the state of our hospitals and medical staff.
The CDC website says, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives. Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful, overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children.” These are not necessarily emotions we are used to dealing with constantly, and certainly not for such a long period of time. The CDC lists many recommendations for improving your mental and emotional health. It advises taking breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including those on social media; taking care of your body by eating healthy, exercising and getting plenty of sleep; stretching, taking deep breaths and meditating; and making time to unwind, connect with others and connect with your community.
I have discovered when I am feeling overwhelmed, even taking small steps toward improving my mental and emotional health can make a big difference. Eating a healthy lunch or going for a walk at lunchtime helps me feel better all afternoon. Taking 5 minutes in the morning for stretching or meditation increases feelings of calm. Turning off my phone notifications for social media and news sites makes a big difference in my anxiety levels. Eating dinner at the table with my family and having a conversation instead of eating in front of the TV helps me feel more connected to them.
The library has books with more information, and we can help you find more. Here are a few recent titles:
“Your Time to Thrive: End Burnout, Increase Well-being, and Unlock Your Full Potential With the New Science of Microsteps” by Marina Khidekel. This book is a guide to using the science of microsteps, which are tiny, science-backed changes, to make big changes.
“Quick Calm: Easy Meditations to Short-circuit Stress Using Mindfulness and Neuroscience” by Jennifer Wolkin and “A Moment for Me: 52 Simple Mindfulness Practices to Slow Down, Relieve Stress & Nourish the Spirit” by Catherine Polan Orzech. These collections of meditations will help you begin a mindfulness practice to help relieve stress and anxiety.
“Logged in and Stressed Out: How Social Media Is Affecting Your Mental Health and What You Can Do About It” by Paula Durlofsky. Rather than going cold turkey with a digital detox, this book will teach you how to set limits and create new practices to protect your mental health from the effects of social media.
“Get Your Life Back: Everyday Practices for a World Gone Mad” by John Eldredge. Simple practices for restoring your soul, including unplugging, being kind to yourself, taking a 1-minute pause and recognizing the beauty in every day.
“Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most” by Greg McKeown. Overachievers are finding they feel like they are running in place. This book will help you make decisions and create processes to accomplish your goals in an effortless way.
“Super-women: Superhero Therapy for Women Battling Anxiety, Depression, & Trauma” by Janina Scarlet. Explore and rewrite your origin story to help heal depression and anxiety.
“Calm Monsters, Kind Monsters: A Sesame Street Guide to Mindfulness” by Karen Latchana Kenney. Kids are stressed too. Start learning about mindfulness and ways to calm down with Sesame Street.
“The Worry (less) Book: Feel Strong, Find Calm, and Tame Your Anxiety!” by Rachel Brian. Kids can learn techniques to recognize anxious thoughts and train their brains to worry less in this guide.