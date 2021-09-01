Library corner: Focusing on mental and emotional health

I don’t know about everyone else, but lately I’ve been feeling emotionally exhausted. Bad news seems to come at me from all directions. I cringe when I see the sheer amount of disinformation online. It’s hard to know from day to day if it’s safe to eat out, or send the kids to school, or have meetings and programs at work. I worry about the health and safety of my family and my staff, and about the state of our hospitals and medical staff.

The CDC website says, “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives. Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful, overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children.” These are not necessarily emotions we are used to dealing with constantly, and certainly not for such a long period of time. The CDC lists many recommendations for improving your mental and emotional health. It advises taking breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including those on social media; taking care of your body by eating healthy, exercising and getting plenty of sleep; stretching, taking deep breaths and meditating; and making time to unwind, connect with others and connect with your community.