Letter: What is this country coming to with book bans?

With one country invading another, Americans refusing vaccinations, mandates against teaching history and book bannings and burnings, I often wonder in what country I am living.

Go back to 1933 in Nazi Germany when Hitler ordered burning books that didn’t support Nazi philosophies. One such location was Berlin, but there were others.

Also, vaccinations are another heels-dragging issue on some Americans’ minds. As many have contracted the disease after refusing to take precautions, some have perished needlessly. Even some with shots are sick, but they seldom die.

Moving on, “They’re coming after our guns!” No, they’re not!

If they are coming after anything, it’s our books. My mantra is: They can have my books when they pry my cold, dead peepers off the pages. But then, scarcely anything is really worse than being under- or non-informed about the world around us.

Then there’s the banning of teaching history and other subjects to follow. For instance, the world is really flat and the earth is only 5,000 years old. I know this sounds ludicrous, but I’m speaking about a significant number of our citizens who believe there was no holocaust and the moon landing was faked. I could go on.

I have come to the conclusion that upon secondary graduation, students will have to go to college to get a high school education. Eventually, history books will have as their opening words: “Once upon a time…”

And it’s already happening!