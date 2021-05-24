Letter: We can’t let print media go to the wayside

Many years ago in Topeka, Kansas, there was a book store on the main drag called The Orange Crate, and in it were troves of out-of-print books and circulars. I found an original version of “The Battle of Gettysburg” by Frank A. Haskell. It was a long letter to his brother back in Wisconsin, in which he used some of the most eloquent phraseologies I have ever read.

How about an 1880 copyrighted “Ben-Hur” by Lew Wallace, a former general during the American Civil War? Or Defoe’s “Robinson Crusoe”? I contend that electronic books don’t measure up. Where’s the musty smell of one that has been sequestered to a shelf for decades?

I don’t see how any electronic means of reading is ever going to compare to holding something in your grasp that may have been your great-grands’. It’s akin to having a 100-year-old family bible compared to a Kindle version; it could never be the same.

I guess to cut to the chase, as they say, the subject of newsprint comes to mind. I understand there is a trend toward having news fed to you over social media, but it can never be a worthy substitute.

If there is anything we cannot lose, it’s newspapers. They have been around since before Johannes Gutenburg came up with the printing press in 1454. How about it? Let’s keep them.