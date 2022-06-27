Letter: U.S. representatives, senators need to take a stand on medical marijuana

In the coming few days Oklahoma will have an unprecedented opportunity to re-shape the face of our U.S. congressional and U.S. Senate representation. Now more than ever, Oklahomans are paying attention, and will vote on the issues that matter to them most.

With that in mind, why are Oklahoma voters not challenging our federal candidates on medical marijuana? This is the perfect opportunity. If "we the people" want federal change, we must elect candidates who will properly represent the views, wants and desires of Oklahomans.

Just because this topic has been off limits in the past does not mean it needs to stay that way. The candidates must be forced to take a position on marijuana.

Oklahomans overwhelmingly have supported medical marijuana at the ballot box and with political action and activism. Ask any state representative. About 10% of the Oklahoma population holds a medical marijuana card. This is significantly higher than the rest of the nation.

Most states have about 4% of their population with cards. If you consider our 10%, then factor out non-voters, and children, that number significantly increases. The "green" vote matters in Oklahoma.

Who are the marijuana voters? Not who you think. They are not the 20-somethings. They are the over-60 group, and probably your neighbor. They are not loud about their beliefs. However, they are paying attention and the marijuana issue will certainly factor into their voting decision.

So, let's ask the question. Let's demand an answer.