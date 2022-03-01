Letter: U.S. energy independence is a myth

In this week's episode, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss Ukraine, Inhofe retiring, sportsmanship, book banning and the McGirt decision.

Busting the myth of energy independence in the U.S. based on oil is long overdue.

Oil producers — even U.S.-based producers — sell to the highest bidder, whether the bidder is in the U.S., Europe, Asia, or wherever. The number of oil wells in the U.S. could quadruple and independence is no more assured because oil is a globally traded commodity.

The Keystone pipeline would have done nothing to change that. The pipeline was simply a pipe between Canada and a sea port with the lowest cost shipping options. Would Keystone products stay in the U.S.? Sure, if the buyer was in the U.S. and was the highest bidder.

Time to quit drinking the energy independence based on oil Kool-Aid.