 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: TV shows today are, quite literally, too dark

  • Updated
  • 0
Awards Season 2022

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Troy Kotsur, left, and Marlee Matlin in a scene from "CODA."

 Uncredited - honsx, Apple TV+

I am 70-plus (that’s years old, not IQ) and I hope I am not the only one who has noticed that a whole lot of current television series shows are very dark. The commercials are not dark, but when things switch back to the cop shows everything seems to be in shadows.

Since I can walk around the house and the neighborhood without bumping into things, I think this may be some kind of plot to make TV watchers question their visual senses.

It could be blamed on Vladimir Putin, but that seems like something a 70-plus guy wouldn’t accept. At least, not yet.

So, if the Owasso Reporter readers have an answer for this, please share it.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pastor’s corner: Adopting patience amid hardships and challenges

Pastor’s corner: Adopting patience amid hardships and challenges

“Patience creates the space for all good things to come to pass. Patience gives intelligence time to become wisdom and understanding. Patience gives misinformation time to be revealed and misunderstanding time to be corrected,” First Baptist Church Executive Pastor Chad Balthrop said.

Library corner: The importance of community libraries

Library corner: The importance of community libraries

“Libraries have been here for thousands of years. We are a cornerstone of the community, and I believe support for your local library mirrors the success of that community,” said Owasso Library Manager Jennifer Ballard.

Letter: Love the idea of no more time changes

Letter: Love the idea of no more time changes

"I had some hope that the Oklahoma Legislature would finally get behind the idea of putting it on the ballot, but had no idea that the U.S. Senate would not only take it up but approve it," says Owasso resident Timothy Richly.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert