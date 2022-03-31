Letter: TV shows today are, quite literally, too dark

I am 70-plus (that’s years old, not IQ) and I hope I am not the only one who has noticed that a whole lot of current television series shows are very dark. The commercials are not dark, but when things switch back to the cop shows everything seems to be in shadows.

Since I can walk around the house and the neighborhood without bumping into things, I think this may be some kind of plot to make TV watchers question their visual senses.

It could be blamed on Vladimir Putin, but that seems like something a 70-plus guy wouldn’t accept. At least, not yet.

So, if the Owasso Reporter readers have an answer for this, please share it.