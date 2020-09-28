Letter to the Editor: Wait to vote on the Supreme Court nominee

I urge Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford to maintain the positions they declared in 2016.

In 2016, they supported the Senate refusing to consider a Supreme Court nominee in an election year even while there were more than six months to the election.

There are now less than six weeks until the 2020 election.

This proposed vote will further divide the nation and devalue belief in our elected representatives and government process.

This is an opportunity to confirm that their words and statements are consistent and have true value.