Letter to the Editor: Veterans return from war to struggle in civilian life

Finding victories:Tulsans express gratitude in 2020.

Tulsa houses many U.S. veterans, and I have been disheartened to see how our veterans struggle to adjust to civilian life once back home.

I am writing in an effort to encourage readers to take an active role in supporting our veterans.

Our veterans have served in the line of duty to protect our nation; however, we are failing to fully support our veterans upon returning home.

As of 2015, almost 30% of U.S. veterans met criteria for post-traumatic stress disorder, and almost 15% met criteria for depression.

Ongoing studies show that rates of suicide have continued to rise among our veterans.

While we cannot control what happens when they are called to action, we have an obligation to ensure that they are getting proper support once they return home.

As someone with close ties to the military, I have seen how hard it can be for our veterans to readjust to being home.

It is vital that family and friends of veterans take the time to check in and support those who are reintegrating into civilian life.