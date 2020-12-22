Letter to the Editor: Thankful for local Santa Claus who brightens children’s days

John Fenrich, Owasso

As part of a dedicated group of women and men in Owasso who make sure our kids are safe when they cross the street going to and from school, my wife, Kay, often shares with me heartwarming and sometimes humorous things that happen while she is on duty.

Last week, she and her fellow crossing guards were at their posts at the Owasso High School east campus where students with special needs board their buses. All of a sudden, there was Santa Claus walking among the buses and wishing the kids a “Merry Christmas.”

She told me the students were laughing and yelling back greetings, and then everyone waved goodbye as Santa got in his yellow sleigh and drove out of sight.

I’d like to thank whoever was there as Santa and wish him (or her) a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year — and wonder where they learned how to drive a school bus.