Letter to the Editor: Put up more BLM murals designed by local artists

Letter to the Editor: Put up more BLM murals designed by local artists

BLM Gone

Workers resurface Greenwood Ave. removng the Black Lives Matter mural on the roadway Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. 

 MIKE SIMONS, TULSA WORLD

I support putting the Black Lives Matter mural back up but think there might be a better solution and provide an artistic solution.

Why not have local artists paint a mural on the Interstate 244 embankment on the north and south sides facing Greenwood Avenue, and one on the Interstate 44 and 21st Street embankment that goes west and east?

Maybe one for each highway coming and going into Tulsa.

This would improve the eyesores, support the upcoming Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary, be an artistic improvement and be a tourist attraction.

Give local artists a chance to submit their murals, and a selection committee of representatives could select the winning murals to be displayed. 

That would be a real show of support for BLM, the city and all Oklahomans.

We have so many talented artists in our community; it seems a win-win for all.

