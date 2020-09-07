Letter to the Editor: Professional athletes have a lot of influence

Sports columnist Guerin Emig’s piece in Tulsa World on Aug. 28 was titled, “‘Stick to sports’ is an idea for sheep,” and about his life-changing experience of racism and social injustice.
However, it quickly turned from his passionate opinion to judgment.
It seems we are sheep if we don’t agree with professional athletes not playing their respective scheduled sport. Most Americans who are fortunate enough to be currently employed can’t boycott while on the clock.
Professional athletes have a lot of influence. They also have many opportunities to express their opinions other than boycotting scheduled games.
To be called names because we disagree with Emig’s opinion only leads to more division.
There was a young shepherd named David who became a giant slayer and ultimately a king. He wasn’t perfect, but the shepherd he followed was.
The end of racism and social injustice will be when we love like the shepherd.
