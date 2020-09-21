Letter to the Editor: Outrage over mailer alluding to Owasso candidate as a rioting bigot

I just received my mail and am outraged with a political piece of garbage.

This over-sized card in bright black and red with people dressed in black, holding a Russian symbol, and rioting in the streets. Clearly intended to evoke fear and rage.

This card depicts a scary distortion of Jo Anna Dossett, candidate for Senate District 35, suggesting the candidate was one of the looters and rioters.

Could this possibly be Jo Anna Dossett, who I saw grow up in the Owasso school system? The lovely daughter of Owasso educators, who taught and coached my three children and are so highly regarded in this area?

The Jo Anna I know is a wife and mother and has herself devoted her life to teaching Tulsa students.

In my many decades of political involvement, with years of support to both political parties, I have never seen this level of animosity, misrepresentation of issues and downright lies!

When will the Republican Party return to a more principled time, the likes we knew under Henry Bellmon, Frank Keating, Don Nickles and John McCain, and stop condoning hate speech, lies and incivility?