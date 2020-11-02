 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Let's encourage the planting of trees now

I am sick and tired of calls for cutting carbon dioxide. 

Carbon dioxide is what plants use to make oxygen that we breathe to live and function. We then exhale carbon dioxide to help plants. 

The problem is soot from poorly burnt coal, oil, natural gas and plant matter. 

As a trained chemist, amateur botanist and former Air Force officer, I really am disgusted by people who want to use government first to impose stupid rules on citizens over carbon dioxide. 

Let's encourage the planting of trees now.

