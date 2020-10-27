Letter to the Editor: Hoping sensibility will prevail to elect a president no matter the outcome

I have sat on the sidelines and kept my opinions pretty much to myself these past months; however, life has gotten so crazy that I feel the need to vent.
I was alive when FDR was president. I was a 1-year-old when Truman became president. I paid no mind to politics for much of my youth and early adult years. But then I began reading for information instead of for enjoyment. What I learned was that my political position had been cast early in life when I railed against injustices and wars that needn’t have been.
Johnny Cash said it way back: “The one on the right is on the left.” It’s a bit more convoluted than that, but you get the point. Confusion. Now there’s today. The POTUS has plunged us into a pandemic for which we were not, and still are not, prepared. We are told on one TV station that it’s all a hoax, and another that we could lose a million American lives if this continues.
My wife and I wear masks whenever we are out and about, which isn’t often these days. I came out of Walmart a few days ago and was stared down and ridiculed for wearing a mask. Many of the retail stores require wearing a mask while shopping, but not everyone complies. I have been told that it is an unenforceable rule, that folks often become aggressive when asked to mask up. Someone please explain to me how this serves the better purpose.
With the election only a few days away, the entire country, it seems, is becoming nervous that the wrong candidate could win by meddling with the mail system, inviting foreign powers to intercede and suppressing the votes wherever and whenever possible.
As I mentioned, I have lived through something like 13 administrations, and never have I've seen the disarray and national embarrassments that we, the American people have endured. I hope that sensibility will prevail and we can elect a president no matter what the outcome, so long as it is an honest election and not rigged, as one candidate keeps ranting.
