Letter to the Editor: Hoping sensibility will prevail to elect a president no matter the outcome

I have sat on the sidelines and kept my opinions pretty much to myself these past months; however, life has gotten so crazy that I feel the need to vent.

I was alive when FDR was president. I was a 1-year-old when Truman became president. I paid no mind to politics for much of my youth and early adult years. But then I began reading for information instead of for enjoyment. What I learned was that my political position had been cast early in life when I railed against injustices and wars that needn’t have been.

Johnny Cash said it way back: “The one on the right is on the left.” It’s a bit more convoluted than that, but you get the point. Confusion. Now there’s today. The POTUS has plunged us into a pandemic for which we were not, and still are not, prepared. We are told on one TV station that it’s all a hoax, and another that we could lose a million American lives if this continues.

My wife and I wear masks whenever we are out and about, which isn’t often these days. I came out of Walmart a few days ago and was stared down and ridiculed for wearing a mask. Many of the retail stores require wearing a mask while shopping, but not everyone complies. I have been told that it is an unenforceable rule, that folks often become aggressive when asked to mask up. Someone please explain to me how this serves the better purpose.