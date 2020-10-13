Letter to the Editor: Epic Charter Schools appears to be a sham

I am so sick of hearing and reading about Epic Charter Schools.

It has been supported by our taxes without oversight for years. This needs to be stopped.

Officials are taking our taxes and using it to fill their pockets.

Charter schools should be treated like private schools with no state monies involved. Our taxes should be used only for public schools.

I believe Epic Charter Schools are a sham and maybe other charter schools, too.

Editor's Note: Charter schools are designed to be public schools with sponsorship from an authorized school board. Epic operates virtual-only and blended programs. A state audit found at least one in four tax dollars funding Epic goes to a private organization owned by the school's founder. Epic operators say they do not have to release that financial information. A court hearing on the issue is pending.