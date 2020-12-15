Letter to the Editor: AG Hunter joins group of misguided Republicans to reverse election results

Wayne Greene speaks with winners Sen. Dave Rader and Rep. Melissa Provenzano

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is part of a misguided group of Republican attorneys general in 17 states who are backing President Donald Trump in his increasingly desperate and pathetic campaign to reverse the results of a lost election.

My question is: Why? Why is our Oklahoma attorney general using Oklahoma taxpayer money to fund an issue that is none of our state’s business?

Where does it say in the attorney general job description that Mike Hunter should involve himself in issues of the commonwealths of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin?

It doesn’t.

Hunter is responsible for providing legal advice to the other departments and agencies of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of Oklahoma government.

The attorney general also is responsible for the prosecution of offenses against Oklahoma law and advocate for the basic legal rights of Oklahoma residents.

Hunter should mind the business of Oklahoma first and foremost and leave the affairs and controversies of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin to their own attorneys general.

This is not Oklahoma’s concern, and Hunter needs to mind his own business.